McNicol Ballet Collective Presents FIREBIRD REIMAGINED, A Bold New Dance Film

McNicol Ballet Collective will release a new original dance film, Firebird Reimagined via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Released in what is the 50th anniversary since Stravinsky's death, Firebird Reimagined will see man, nature and technology collide in a bold, modern interpretation of the iconic work. Featuring former Birmingham Royal Ballet dancer Kristen McGarrity and Principal dancer with Scottish Ballet, Evan Loudon.

Working with a team of freelance creatives Firebird Reimagined will also include newly commissioned designs from award-winning costume designer Elin Steele and an original new score by Georgina Lloyd-Owen.

The release of the dance film Firebird Reimagined comes ahead of McNicol Ballet Collective's debut performances of Awakenings, a programme of four world premieres by Andrew McNicol, at The Bloomsbury Theatre, London on 13 & 14 November and at Hull New Theatre on 21 November.

Alongside Awakenings, McNicol Ballet Collective will also launch Unbound, a city-wide dance initiative taking place across Andrew's hometown of Hull throughout the autumn that will provide masterclasses, workshops and performance opportunities to young people across the city.

Choreographer: Andrew McNicol

Film director & Director of Photography: Nauris Buksevics and Poetry Film Productions

Composer: Georgina Lloyd-Owen

Dancers: Kristen McGarrity and Evan Loudon by kind permission of Scottish Ballet

Creative contributions from Laurie McSherry-Gray

Costume designer: Elin Steele

Prop maker: Edie Morris