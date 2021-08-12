McNicol Ballet Collective Present AWAKENINGS, a Programme Of Four World Premieres

This autumn, the McNicol Ballet Collective will present its debut performances with Awakenings, a programme of four world premieres choreographed by Andrew McNicol and inspired by music. Awakenings will be performed at The Bloomsbury Theatre, London on 13 & 14 November and at Hull New Theatre on 21 November.

This new programme of contemporary ballet will feature a brand-new, reimagined version of Firebird. Performed in what is the 50th anniversary since Stravinsky's death, Firebird Reimagined will see man, nature and technology collide in a bold, modern interpretation of the iconic work that will feature set and costume designs by award-winning designer Elin Steele.

Awakenings will also feature Of Silence, an exploration of hope, connection and belonging and inspired by the music of Latvian composer Peteris Vasks. Set to an original, specially commissioned score by Nicholas Thayer and Setareh Nafisi, In Ecstasy is a choreographic and musical response to the progressive, eccentric composer Alexander Scriabin. Completing the programme is Bates Beats an energetic, exuberant work conceived to showcase the power, excellence and individuality of the McNicol Ballet Collective's incredible dancers, set to a pulsating score by American composer Mason Bates.

Alongside Awakenings, a new original dance film of Firebird Reimagined will premiere in September online. Featuring former Birmingham Royal Ballet dancer Kristen McGarrity and Principal of Scottish Ballet, Evan Loudon. Watch a teaser for the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQXi_eWT6Ko

Artistic Director and Choreographer, Andrew McNicol said: "My mission is to create a memorable body of work that has the power to move and the capacity to connect. Music continues to be one of my most important sources of inspiration alongside the lived experience and individual qualities each artist contributes to the creative process. Awakenings was born out of a desire to create an evening of modern ballet works that explore contemporary themes about our collective humanity - our struggles, our endeavours and crucially our triumphs."

As well as presenting a programme of bold new ballets, the McNicol Ballet Collective will also launch Unbound, a city-wide dance initiative taking place across Andrew's hometown of Hull throughout the autumn. Unbound will see dance artist and choreographer Bim Malcomson create a new work with local dance schools in and around Hull performed as a curtain raiser for the performance at Hull New Theatre.

Unbound will also include mentoring opportunities for teachers and senior students interested in learning more and developing their skills in dance and performance, working with and mentored by Bim. A series of bespoke masterclasses covering dance, dance on camera and lighting and technical skills, will be hosted by Hull New Theatre and Hull City Hall and open to all.



Founded in 2018 by Artistic Director and choreographer Andrew McNicol, the McNicol Ballet Collective unites artists from a range of disciplines to create adventurous new work for both stage and screen. Awakenings is the long-awaited debut performances from the Collective, following last years postponed shows due to Covid-19. Andrew's long-term vision for the Collective is to invite other choreographers and collaborators to create new works that will excite audiences, empower artists and push the art form forward.

Awakenings is made possible thanks to the generous support of The Linbury Trust and Cockayne - Grants for the Arts.

Unbound has received support from the I AM FUND and is run in partnership with Hull New Theatre and Hull Dance.