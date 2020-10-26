Mark DeGarmo Presents the First VIA Festival

The festival will run October 27-29.

Mark DeGarmo Dance broadcasts its first Virtual International Arts (VIA) Festival for Social Change: 138 artists and scholars from 18 countries present artist-scholar works, October 27-29, 2020 at 7PM Eastern Time on Zoom.

Tuesday, October 27: Cutting Edge Global Video Series (Curated from Melbourne) Wednesday, October 28: El Grupo Folklórico P'urhépecha (Indigenous Dance from Mexico) Thursday, October 29: MDD's Virtual Salon Performance Series (Emerging Dance from the U.S.) Performances begin promptly at 7PM Eastern Time (Portal opens 6:30PM) on Mark DeGarmo Dance Zoom*

Donate to Register: Online: www.VIA.givesmart.com Paypal: paypal.me/markdegarmodance Venmo: Mark-DeGarmo-2 1 donation = 1 ticket for 1 evening.

When making a donation via PayPal or Venmo, please indicate which night you plan to attend. If you wish to attend more than one night, please make a separate donation. *Zoom Link will be sent to attendees at 5PM Eastern Time the date of the performance. If a donation is made after that time, MDD staff will send the link via email as soon as possible.

Mark DeGarmo Dance welcomes 138 artists and scholars from 18 countries and 12 of 24 time zones to present their original works in its Virtual International Arts Festival (VIA) for Social Change held on Zoom on Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday October 27, 28, and 29, 2020 at 7PM Eastern Time. Separate tickets available by donation for each evening.

The International Festival creates a space for artists, scholars, and audiences to share, respond, and reflect beyond traditional, commercial performance spaces that often exclude people and limit access. Tuesday's Cutting Edge Global Video Series presents a set of short experimental videos created by collaborative teams of scholars and artists, curated from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and the University of Toronto. On Wednesday, founder and director of indigenous Grupo Folklórico P'urhépecha in Michoacán, Mexico, José Alberto Velázquez Campoverde, presents selections of traditional dance work performed by the youth group. On Thursday, Mark DeGarmo Dance presents the Global edition of its Virtual Salon Performance Series 2020-2021, dance works-in-progress with a facilitated audience response, to begin the series' upcoming season.

"We are excited to connect with our local, national, and global colleagues reflective of our BIPOC and inclusive reality and to experience the possibilities explored by these artists and scholars for contributing to our societies," says Mark DeGarmo, the Festival's curator, host, and facilitator.

Mark DeGarmo Dance recognizes the impact of COVID-19 on global artists and our communities and is committed to offering opportunities for artists to safely share and develop their work. Through virtual programming, MDD connects the embodied imaginations of the international arts and scholar community.

Tuesday (10/27) Anne Harris is an American-Australian artist, academic, Director of Creative Agency research lab, and RMIT Vice Chancellor's Principal Research Fellow.. Annette Markham is an ethnographer, critical pedagogy scholar and professor at RMIT in Melbourne. M.E. Luka is a Toronto-based award-winning scholar, activist and digital media producer.

Wednesday (10/28) José Alberto Velázquez Campoverde is the founder and director of the Grupo Folklórico P'urhépecha from that ethnic indigenous group occupying ancestral lands west of Mexico City.

Thursday (10/29) Rachel Cohen's company Racoco fuses raw materials, absurdist visuals, and quixotic choreography. Sofia Engelman and Em Papineau are dance artists and co-founders of freeskewl, an experimental, donation-based platform for online teaching. Dawn States is invested in ways to make dance more accessible after experiencing 2 spinal surgeries. Teresa Fellion founded Teresa Fellion Dance in 2011, after her work as a choreographer since 2004.

Additional information about the guest curators and all artists and scholars can be found at www.markdegarmodance.org/performance.

