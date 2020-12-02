Mark DeGarmo Dance seeks applicants for the 2020-2021 season of its Virtual Salon Performance Series, a showcase of original artistic works-in-progress with a facilitated audience response session. Performing artists are invited to apply via the above GoogleForm by Wednesday, December 30th, 11:59PM ET. All Virtual Performances will be held on Zoom.

Founded in 2010, MDD's Salon Performance Series provides an opportunity to view and engage with original performing arts and dance works-in-progress of guest artists. The 2019-2020 season featured 51 artists/performers in 9 salons, the final 3 of which were held virtually on Zoom.

Dr. Mark DeGarmo curates the series and facilitates audience response sessions during each installment by adapting Liz Lerman's Critical Response Process. DeGarmo guides discourse among the artists and audience members and encourages the public to actively participate in the development of original works-in-progress.

Originally housed in Mark DeGarmo Dance Studio Theater 310 at The Clemente Center, where MDD has been an anchor resident member nonprofit organization since 2001, MDD's Salon Performance Series works to support the Clemente's mission, and its determination "to operate in a multicultural and inclusive manner, housing and promoting artists and performance events that fully reflect the cultural diversity of the Lower East Side and the city as a whole."

Ticketing will be available by donation at a later date.

Apply now via Google Form: https://forms.gle/Ns6KfavbAjkR26fLA

Deadline: December 30th, 2020 11:59PM ET.

