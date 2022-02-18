Madison Theatre At Molloy College Presents Velocity Irish Dance

Velocity, Irish Dance will take the stage March 15, 2022, 8:00 p.m. at Madison Theatre at Molloy College

Velocity is the next generation in Irish tap. Honoring past traditions but blasting them feet first into the 21st century. Velocity breaks away from the idea of what an Irish dance show is to one that is expressive, free, fast-paced and edge...driven by passion and pride!

Learn more at purchase tickets at 516.323.4444 or madisontheatreny.org.