MOVE|NYC| Reveals 3rd Annual Darius Barnes Award of Excellence Recipient: Tenzin Niles

MOVE|NYC| Co-Founders Chanel DaSilva and Nigel Campbell and Executive Director Niya Nicholson have announced that MOVE|NYC| Young Professionals Program Dancer, Tenzin Niles from Brooklyn, will receive the 3rd Annual Darius Barnes Award of Excellence. The Award will be presented at its 10th Anniversary “Taking Flight” Gala on June 10, 2025 at City Winery in New York City.

The Award is given each year to a graduating high school senior. Darius Barnes was a New York City Ballet Alum and founding member of MOVE|NYC|, having served on faculty as a dance educator, choreographer, mentor, audition panelist, and ambassador for the organization. The cash award acknowledges his legacy and spirit.

Chanel DaSilva, MOVE|NYC| Co-Founder & CEO of Strategy & New Initiatives, said, “Darius Barnes was an integral part of MOVE |NYC| from the very beginning, when it was just an idea. He understood, like us, what it felt like to be the only person of color in the room. Darius acted as a sounding board for our visions and dreams for a better future, where dancers from all backgrounds who had talent and grit could feel seen and heard and valued by this field that we love so much. We are proud to say that Award-winner Tenzin Niles embodies this same spirit of remarkable talent as a dancer and as a person.”

Award-winner Tenzin Niles from Brooklyn will be attending The Juilliard School. He said, “I am very proud to be the recipient of the Darius Barnes Award of Excellence, and it has a lot of meaning to me. Before MOVE |NYC|, I wasn’t sure and confident in my body. This recognition proves how transformative MOVE |NYC| can be and how much I have grown into an artist who is thoughtful, careful and strong. Although I never got to meet Darius Barnes, we had a similar upbringing in classical ballet. I feel very connected to him, and I feel his presence within me and his sense of excellence. I am inspired by his career and his desire to give back. I am incredibly grateful to MOVE|NYC| for this honor.”

MOVE|NYC| Nigel Campbell, Co-Founder, Artistic Director & CEO of Programming & Artist Development, said, “Darius Barnes’ career was vast, prolific and perhaps most importantly, diverse. He was a gift to the field from New York City Ballet, to the Dance Theatre of Harlem, music videos with Estelle, to performing in and choreographing a myriad of hit Broadway shows. Darius reminded his students often that you aren't just one type of dancer, you are an artist! Our Award recipient Tenzin Niles represents all that Darius stood for: talent, ambition, diversity, versatility and most importantly, artistic excellence.”

Previous MOVE|NYC| recipients of the Darius Barnes Award of Excellence are Izabella Orozco who currently attends USC Gloria Kaufman School of Dance, and Amanda Goodridge who currently attends Purchase College Conservatory of Dance.

Executive Director Niya Nicholson, said, “MOVE|NYC | is proud to empower the next generation of artists to break boundaries, honor their unique stories, and move the field forward, just like Tenzin. There is no better way to shine a light on Tenzin’s distinguished artistry than to recognize him with the Darius Barnes Award of Excellence at our 10th Anniversary “Taking Flight” Gala. We congratulate Tenzin on this well-deserved honor, and we cannot wait to see what he does next on his remarkable journey!”

The 10th Anniversary “Taking Flight” Gala honorees include: ColorCreative, Co-Founded by Issa Rae, Deniese Davis & Talitha Watkins; Shamel Pitts, Founder & Artistic Director, TRIBE; and Janel Callon, Co-Founder and CEO, Ichigo Foundation. Held on June 10, 2025 at City Winery New York , 25 Eleventh Avenue, the cocktail reception will begin at 6:30p.m., followed by dinner and ceremony at 7:30p.m. and after party with a live DJ from 9:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. The Guest Host for the event is Academy Award nominated Actress Danielle Brooks.

Honoree Co-Chairs for MOVE|NYC|’s “Taking Flight Gala” are: Michele Ghee, Chief Content Officer of Essence; Sarah Arison, President of the Arison Arts Foundation and Board Chair of the National YoungArts Foundation, and Laurel Dumont, Philanthropy Advisor.

Ticket Information: Individual tickets are $500; Sponsorships range from $2,500 - $50,000. To purchase tickets to the Gala, become a sponsor and explore other opportunities to support the benefit visit https://www.movenyc.nyc/gala.

MOVE|NYC| is a leading-edge New York City based arts and social justice organization whose mission is to cultivate greater diversity and equity in the dance field and beyond. The Gala will be an inspiring evening of performances and community celebrating MOVE|NYC|’s incredible young artists and supporters. In celebration of its 10th Anniversary, the Gala will be highlighted by a thrilling mashup of performances from the past decade featuring MOVE|NYC|’s Young Professionals Ensemble and alumni in the dance field today, a paddle raise, and awards ceremony.

