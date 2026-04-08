London Students Will Perform STEP AROUND TOWN

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Across April and May 2026, hundreds of school students across Greater London will take part in the regional dance event, Step Around Town.

Young people from five London boroughs - Wandsworth, Westminster, Bexley, Croydon and Camden - will show off their dance moves at performances across Greater London.

Uplifting and energising, the performances will spotlight the huge achievements of young people from across the capital.

Step Around Town is one of several events created by the Step into Dance programme, the UK's largest inclusive dance programme for secondary school students. Established in 2006, Step into Dance is a Royal Academy of Dance programme in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation.

The Step Around Town events highlight dance's positive impact on young people and its pivotal role in teaching them skills such as confidence, focus, motivation and working in a team. It is one of several events created by the Step into Dance programme, the UK's largest inclusive dance programme for secondary school students that widens young people's access to dance.

Gemma Juma, Chief Executive Officer of the Jack Petchey Foundation, said: "Step Around Town events provide a brilliant opportunity to recognise and celebrate the dedication and hard work of these young dancers, giving them a chance to shine on stage and showcase their talent through inspiring performances. The reflects the Jack Petchey Foundation's commitment to supporting and providing opportunities for young people across London and Essex, to build their skills and confidence, empowering them to make a positive impact on society."

Alexander Campbell, Artistic Director of the RAD said: "Step Around Town is a wonderful opportunity for young people on the Step into Dance programme to experience the excitement of performing onstage. It's a chance to share the results of their hard work and dedication with friends, family and local communities - some for the very first time. Stepping onto the stage for that performance is a truly special moment, and one that can be transformative for a young dancer. On behalf of the RAD, I am delighted to welcome audiences from across Greater London to Step Around Town."

At a time where 84% of schools no longer offer a GCSE in dance, Step into Dance enables young people to develop their passion, skills and understanding of dance.

Working with mainstream and SEND schools and youth groups across London and Essex, Step into Dance reaches over 4,000 students annually through a diverse and inclusive programme of weekly classes, workshops and performance opportunities, aiming to reach those that might not otherwise connect with dance.

From April to May of this year, audiences across Greater London will be able to experience the next generation of dancers take to the stage.