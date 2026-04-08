Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance to Present THE WINTER'S TALE in NYC This June

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance will return to New York City with performances of its full-length theater-dance work, The Winter's Tale, on Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 PM at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music.



Set to an original score by renowned composer Martin Bresnick, conducted by Lisa Moore and performed live each evening by a sextet chamber ensemble,The Winter's Tale exemplifies CLD's longstanding commitment to the dynamic interplay between dance and live music.

Inspired by one of William Shakespeare's final plays, this evocative production explores themes of jealousy, loyalty, betrayal, forgiveness, and renewal. Lavagnino's distinctive choreographic language - blending classical ballet technique with contemporary expression - incorporates gesture-based movement influenced by sign language, creating a rich emotional landscape brought to life by her company of twelve dancers.

ABOUT THE WINTER'S TALE

The Winter's Tale tells the story of King Leontes of Sicily, whose unfounded jealousy leads to devastating consequences: the imprisonment and apparent death of his wife Hermione in the first act, the loss of their son, and the abandonment of their infant daughter, Perdita. Sixteen years later, Perdita—raised in Bohemia—falls in love with the son of Leontes' former friend, King Polixenes. In one of Shakespeare's most striking theatrical moments, Hermione reappears at the end of the play as a statue that miraculously comes to life, and the eventual reunion of the characters brings redemption, forgiveness, and one of his most profound conclusions.

