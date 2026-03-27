Broadway’s Next Triple Threat Semi-Finalists Announced By Chita Rivera Awards And NYCDA Foundation

New York City Dance Alliance Foundation (NYCDAF) and The Chita Rivera Awards have announced the 15 semi-finalists for Broadway's Next Triple Threat, a national talent search honoring the legacy of Chita Rivera and supporting the next generation of artists who excel in dance, voice, and acting.

Selected from hundreds of applicants across the globe, these emerging performers represent a new wave of talent poised to shape the future of musical theater.

Later this month, finalists will be named and invited to New York City for an immersive weekend of mentorship and training from May 16–17, 2026, working directly with leading Broadway professionals. The experience culminates at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards at the NYU Skirball Center on May 18, where awards will be presented and finalists recognized as emerging artists to watch within the Broadway community.

The 2026 Broadway's Next Triple Threat Semi-Finalists (listed alphabetically) are:

Hunter Barnett, 23 — New York, NY

Brett Barthelemy, 18 — Aliquippa, PA

Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, 25 — London, England

Greta Cardoza, 19 — Milton, MA

Emma Cornish, 20 — Niskayuna, NY

Jordan Cruz, 22 — Whittier, CA

Sofie Hans, 21 — New York, NY

Meghan Hoey, 25 — New York, NY

Gabrielle Lieberman, 19 — Coral Gables, FL

TJ McCarthy, 19 — New York, NY

Maile Oravitz, 22 — Gibsonia, PA

Helena Padial, 21 — Palisades, NY

Rebecca Perron, 22 — New York, NY

Charles Ray, 23 — New York, NY

Mackenzie Quinn Ross, 24 — New York, NY

Each participant will be evaluated throughout the process by a distinguished panel of Broadway performers and industry leaders representing the full spectrum of the musical theater profession. Confirmed adjudicators and mentors include celebrated triple threats Dylis Croman, Lloyd Culbreath, Charlotte d'Amboise, Robert Fairchild, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tyler Hanes, Robyn Hurder, James T. Lane, Khori Petinaud, and Stephanie Pope.

Additional mentors and special guests participating across the process include acclaimed director-choreographers Rob Ashford, Andy Blankenbuehler, Warren Carlyle, Christopher Gattelli, Lorin Latarro, and Sergio Trujillo; musical director Kim Grigsby; vocal coach Celeste Simone; casting director Tara Rubin of The TRC Company; and leading talent agents Jim Daly and Greg Uliasz.

“This is exactly the kind of opportunity I wish I had when I was starting out,” reflects former New York City Ballet principal dancer and TONY nominee Robert Fairchild. “To have access to performers who have built the careers you're dreaming about and who are willing to guide you is incredibly meaningful,” he continues. Watching the submissions come in has been genuinely inspiring. The level of talent, the joy, and the ambition—it reminds you what's coming next, and it pushes you to keep growing, too. I'm excited to see where this leads.”

“Through Broadway's Next Triple Threat, we're not just identifying talent, we're investing in it,” said Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of NYCDAF and Executive Producer of the Chita Rivera Awards. “These artists are stepping forward with extraordinary range and commitment, and this initiative is designed to meet them at that moment—with access, mentorship, and real opportunity. It's about opening doors and helping them move forward with confidence.”

The Chita Rivera Training Grant provides $10,000 in financial assistance for New York City living and training expenses, paid quarterly, along with one year of complimentary dance classes at Steps on Broadway and access to ongoing mentorship and professional development opportunities.

As the first-ever Broadway's Next Triple Threat initiative unfolds, audiences and industry leaders are invited to follow the journey of these artists over the coming weeks as they move closer to the stage and to the next chapter of their careers.