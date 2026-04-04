BALLET ROSE: MADE IN MIAMI Will Make New York City Debut June 13 with 1-Night-Only Performance

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet Rose will make its New York City debut with Ballet Rose: Made in Miami on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Florence Gould Theater.

Led by Artistic Director and choreographer Ariel Rose, the evening-length program features five original works that reflect Rose's distinctive choreographic voice — one that blends classical ballet technique with contemporary musicality, theatricality, and emotional depth.

Rooted in Miami's cultural energy while drawing on international influences, Made in Miami introduces New York audiences to Ballet Rose's bold and refined artistic identity.

"This program is a reflection of what ballet means to me as both a dancer and dance maker," said Rose. "It reflects my respect for music and the responsibility I feel to deliver it what it deserves ... Music for me is not a background, but a catalyst of light through which the movement speaks. To be able to bring a some of the greatest talent in the country to dance these works is an immense honor for me and I am thrilled to share them in these works with you."

The performers include Renan Cerdeiro (Guest Principal Artist); From the New York City Ballet: Jovani Furlan and Mira Nadon; From the Miami City Ballet: Adrienne Carter, Lorenzo Dunton, Mayumi Enokibara, Macarena Gimenez, Maddie Goodman, Satoki Habuchi, Suzette Logue, Taylor Naturkas, Lucy Nevin, Ethan Rodrigues, and Chase Swatosh.

Ballet Rose: Made in Miami (Full Program)

Duo Tasso

Music: Giovanni Sollima | Costumes: Pico Asturas (Miami City Ballet) | Lighting: John Hall

Premiered in collaboration with the New World Symphony's All Cello program (2023)

The Fallen (Stage Premiere)

Music: Pēteris Vasks | Costumes: Pico Asturas (Miami City Ballet) | Lighting: Michael Korsch

Created for The Center for Ballet and the Arts at NYU Choreographic Fellowship (2015)

Glazunov Pas de Deux

Music: Alexander Glazunov | Costumes: Pico Asturas (Miami City Ballet) | Lighting: Ariel Rose

Premiered at Stars of American Ballet (2022)

Dyad

Music: Johann Sebastian Bach | Costumes: Pico Asturas (Miami City Ballet) | Lighting: Ariel Rose

Premiered in collaboration with fellows of the New World Symphony (2014)

Fontainebleau Fantasia (World Premiere)

Music: Jerry Lee Lewis, The Five Satins, Perez Prado, Frank Sinatra | Costumes: Andrea Spiridonakou | Lighting: Michael Korsch

A theatrical suite inspired by mid-century popular music, Fontainebleau Fantasia blends vintage glamour, humor, and classical ballet into a vibrant new work created especially for Ballet Rose.