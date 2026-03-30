Ballet Hispánico New York to Present MUJERES: Women in Motion at The David Rockefeller Center

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Ballet Hispánico New York will present excerpts from MUJERES: Women in Motion, its 2026 season led by three consequential choreographic voices. This landmark program will feature world premieres by Cassi Abranches and Marianela Boán, artists whose work has shaped the evolution of contemporary dance across the Americas and internationally. Abranches brings a new creation driven by rhythmic intelligence and physical force.

Boán offers a re-envisioning of Antigone that demonstrates her foundational role in Cuban and Latin American avant-garde dance. Plus, Stephanie Martinez presents an excerpt from Otra Vez, Otra Vez, Otra Vez, contributing a contemporary American perspective to the evening. Together, these three works mark the start of Ballet Hispánico's second season showcasing an all-female choreographic lineup.

Ballet Hispánico New York is the nation's leading Hispanic and Latino dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. Celebrating the beauty of Latino cultures through dance and shaping a legacy of artistic excellence for over five decades, Ballet Hispánico is led by artistic director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro, who has elevated the multidimensional Latino dance community.