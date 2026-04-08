Dance Theatre of Harlem Will Perform HARLEM MOUSE/COUNTRY MOUSE at Lehman Center

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Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH – Robert Garland, Artistic Director; Anna Glass, Executive Director; Tai Jimenez, DTH School Director) presents its annual family matinee of Harlem Mouse/Country Mouse, an enchanting retelling of Aesop's Fable, “Country Mouse/City Mouse” at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts located at 250 Bedford Park Blvd West, Bronx, New York 10468. Harlem Mouse/Country Mouse references the rich traditions of the Black South, modern-day life in Harlem, and the unique expressions of dance, music, and poetry that arise when cultures meet.



Harlem Mouse/Country Mouse unites the dynamic Company Artists of Dance Theatre of Harlem together with more than 60 students from the Dance Theatre of Harlem School, under the direction of DTH Artistic Director Robert Garland and Tai Jimenez, Director of the DTH School. Conceived by Garland and Jimenez as a celebration of the Harlem community, this delightful 90-minute story-ballet features a variety of music from R&B to folk and is the perfect spring treat for all audiences. The production also features costumes designed by Katy Freeman, adding an extra layer of vibrancy to the performance.

Biographies

Robert Garland, a native of Philadelphia, began his dance training at The Philadelphia School of Dance Arts and the Pennsylvania Ballet. During this time, he also performed with The Philadelphia Dance Company (Philadanco), at the age of 15 years old. Upon graduation from The Juilliard School, he danced for two seasons with Ballet Hispanico, before joining the Dance Theatre of Harlem Company, where he achieved the rank of Principal Dancer. After creating a work for the DTH School Ensemble, Arthur Mitchell invited Robert Garland to create a work for The Dance Theatre of Harlem Company and appointed him the organization's first Resident Choreographer. Over the years, Mr. Garland has choreographed audience favorites, Return, New Bach, and the most recent ballet – Higher Ground set to music by Stevie Wonder. Prior to becoming the Artistic Director of Dance Theatre of Harlem, Mr. Garland served as Director of the DTH School. In addition to choreographing several ballets for DTH, Mr. Garland also created works for New York City Ballet, Britain's Royal Ballet, Oakland Ballet and many others. His commercial work has included music videos, commercials, and short films, including the children's television show “Sesame Street,” a Nike commercial featuring New York Yankee Derek Jeter, the NAACP Image Awards, a short film for designer Donna Karan, and the “Charmin Cha-Cha” for Proctor and Gamble. Most recently, Mr. Garland was commissioned to create an original work for the opening of the Lower Manhattan park, Little Island, featuring Misty Copeland and Black ballet dancers from Dance Theatre of Harlem, American Ballet Theatre, and New York City Ballet. Mr. Garland holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from the Juilliard School in New York City.

Tai Jimenez performed as a Principal Dancer with Dance Theatre of Harlem where her repertoire included the title roles in Giselle and Firebird as well as many classical, neo-classical, and contemporary ballets. She also was a Principal Dancer with Boston Ballet. Ms. Jimenez made her Broadway debut as Ivy Smith (Miss Turnstiles) in the revival of On the Town, directed by George C. Wolfe. She originated the roles of Fran in Maria Irene Fornes's Letters from Cuba and Ysabel in Debbie Allen's Soul Possessed. She was a featured dancer at the Academy Awards, the Kennedy Center Honors, and in pop superstar Prince's concert video “Rave Un2 the Year 2000.” She also performed as a guest artist with New York City Ballet, Lar Lubovitch, Complexions, Francesca Harper Project, Virginia Ballet Theater, Maryland Ballet Theater, and Lula Washington Dance Theatre. Ms. Jimenez has taught ballet at many institutions including Harvard University, University of Wyoming, the Dance Theatre of Harlem School, Boston Ballet School, Phillips Academy Andover, Boston Arts Academy, and was an Assistant Professor at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee. In addition, she is also a certified yoga instructor. Ms. Jimenez has published articles in Dance Magazine and Pointe Magazine and continues to write. She has graced the cover of Dance Magazine and was profiled in Dance Teacher Magazine.

