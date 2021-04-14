Lake Tahoe Dance Collective Ninth Annual Lake Tahoe Dance Festival

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective enters its ninth year of presenting the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival, which will take place this summer from July 27-30, 2021 at 6pm at venues in Tahoe City and Truckee, CA for in-person audiences.

The summer, the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival offers works by Constantine Baecher, Kristina Berger, Erik Wagner, Durante Verzola, Marco Pelle, Jack Blackmon, and Jehbreal Jackson with special guests Holly Curran, Traci Finch, Chris McDaniel, Christin Hanna, Stephen Hanna, and Ashley Bouder.

The festival begins on Wednesday, July 27 with a Gala Opening Night Celebration, where audiences will enjoy the silent auction with food and wine in a catered picnic basket that they get to keep! Dancers return to the stage on July 28, 29 and 30 for the festival's three Main Stage Performances.

Ticketing is limited and available in socially distanced, two-person pods. Organizers at the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective will provide ticketing in tiered waves due to potential changes in capacity limitations in accordance with guidelines from the California Department of Public Health. COVID safety procedures are available at laketahoedancecollective.org/safety.

"One of things I'm most proud of in my work is to provide opportunities to create new works, and that has always been a pillar of what we do at the festival." said Christin Hanna, the company's founder and Artistic Director. "After the year we've had, we felt strongly about commissioning as many new works as possible, to breathe life back onto the stage with fresh works from choreographers from a wide range of backgrounds."

For more information about the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival, visit: www.laketahoedancecollective.org.