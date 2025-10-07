Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers Will Perform Benefit Concert Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the announcement of the company’s upcoming closure, Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers will present a benefit concert on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at the Performance Garage, 1515 Brandywine St, Philadelphia, PA 19130. The fundraiser will support the company’s final spring home season in March 2026.

After 28 years of dance, 10 in New York and 18 in Philadelphia, KYL/D will host a celebratory evening, honoring the extraordinary legacy of Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers in their final season. Igniting the Flame is more than a fundraiser—it's a heartfelt gathering of community, artistry, and memory. This night marks a turning point, offering space to celebrate, reflect, and support a company that has boldly shaped the cultural landscape of Philadelphia and beyond.

Along with the artists, collaborators, and supporters who have made KYL/D’s journey possible, attendees will savor an evening filled with live performance, fundraising activities, and endless food and drink by sponsor Alex Carbonell (Bourbon & Branch).

The benefit concert will feature curated performances, including signature KYL/D works, a sneak peek of the final world premiere work, and pieces by KYL/D alumnae Evalina “Wally” Carbonell and Jessica Warchal-King.

With the community’s presence and generosity, the fundraiser will fuel the closing chapter of KYL/D with passion, resilience, and intention. Proceeds from this benefit support the production of Fire Ritual Dance/Fenghuang Awakens, the culminating 2026 Sunset Concert —a final performance honoring founding Artistic Director Kun-Yang Lin and the staff, the many artists, patrons, and community who have shaped this remarkable journey.

Fire Ritual Dance/Fenghuang Awakens will close Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers’ home season on March 27 & 28, 2026 at the Mandell Theater at Drexel University.