Kozlova International Ballet Competition Cancelled

Symphony Space decided to close until April 1st, which causes the cancellation of the 2020 Kozlova International Ballet Competition. The theater is already booked for March 15-19, 2021, and the celebrations will take place then - bigger and better! - just one year later.





Valentina Kozlova and Leonid Kozlov, both principal dancers with the Bolshoi Ballet, defected when the Company was performing in Los Angeles in 1959. To celebrate this milestone, they will be reunited on stage in a Gala Performance (Leonid will come from his home in Aruba), along with guests that include Brooklyn Mack, former VKIBC gold medalist and dancer with the English National Ballet; Clement Guillaume, former VKIBC Silver Medalist and dancer with the Columbia Ballet in South Carolina; Justin Valentine, former VKIBC Silver Medalist and recipient of a one-year scholarship to the Vaganova Academy in St. Petersburg, in a contemporary solo by Nina Buisson; video showings of Valentina and Leonid, and more.







