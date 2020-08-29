Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Online performances take place Nov. 12-14 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 15, 3 p.m.

Kennesaw State University Dance Company will present Threshold, Nov. 12-14 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 15, 3 p.m.

Join in online for KSU's first Dance-for-Camera event in our state-of-the-art Dance Theater.

This extraordinary evening of original works celebrates the diverse artistic voices of the KSU Dance community and features the award-winning KSU Dance Company. Each work combines cutting-edge technology with original choreography created by our distinguished faculty members Andrea Knowlton, Sean Nguyen-Hilton, McCree O'Kelley, and guest artist Thang Dao.



Following each screening, audience members are invited to participate in a live conversation with the dance makers.

Learn more at https://arts.kennesaw.edu/concerts-and-events/dance.php.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You