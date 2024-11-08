Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Will Host Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has announed the Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive (KBI), from June 23 - August 16, 2025. For more information and to register to audition, visit https://kaatsbaan.org/about-kaatsbaan-ballet-intensive.

KBI is a great opportunity to train with a specially curated group of accomplished international dance artists in group ballet classes. Along with KBI Artistic Director Paloma Herrera, faculty and guest teachers include Kaatsbaan co-founders Martine van Hamel, Kevin McKenzie, along with Beth Ferrell, Luciana Paris, and Adrienne Schulte, as well as returning KBI teacher Lorin Mathis and choreographers Gemma Bond, Calvin Hilpert, Jessica Lang, and Maria Konrad. Each session will also include a Guest Artist. Training will include daily ballet technique classes, and opportunities to fine-tune classical solos and corps de ballet repertoire.

This unique training program is designed for young dancers between the ages of 13 and 18 (who have at least two years of pointe work) to develop exceptional technical skills, artistic refinement, and a sophisticated approach to repertoire, with the ultimate goal of preparing attendees for a career in the arts.

Collegiate Week is for dancers between the ages of 18 and 25. Designed exclusively for college students, this one-week intensive is your opportunity to refine your ballet technique and repertoire. Kaatsbaan Collegiate Week is a process oriented program, where students delve into the heart of ballet through classical repertoire as well as experience a unique chance to explore contemporary choreography through specialized classes and enlightening lectures.

In-Person Auditions will be Held in January 2025, Video Submissions accepted starting December 2024, Auditions will be held in January 2025.

There are two options for how to audition:

In-Person - January 17 & 18, 2025 in New York City

Baryshnikov Arts Center (450 W 37th Street, NY, NY 10018)

Three in-person audition sessions led by Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensives' Artistic Director Paloma Herrera, with Kevin McKenzie and Martine van Hamel in attendance.

January 19, 2025 at Kaatsbaan in Tivoli

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583)

Two in-person audition sessions led by Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensives' Artistic Director Paloma Herrera, with Kevin McKenzie and Martine van Hamel in attendance.

Video Submission - Accepted December 1, 2024 through March 8, 2025.

Dancers have the choice of attending one or up to four two-week sessions, either as a residential student in onsite boarding or as a day student, in the beautiful Hudson Valley in Upstate New York. KBI has a no refund policy. Insurance may be purchased upon registration.

Collegiate Week (1 week)

June 16-21, 2025

Session I (2 weeks)

June 23-July 5, 2025

Session II (2 weeks)

July 7-19, 2025

Session III (2 weeks)

July 21-August 2, 2025

Session IV (2 weeks)

August 4-16, 2025

Tuition Includes:

Daily classes with world-renowned faculty, 6 days per week

All-star faculty

Pianists collaborating with dancers throughout the program

End of session showcase, featuring classical repertoire and KBI dancer material developed under the guidance of Choreography Guest Artist.

A limited-edition leotard or pair of shorts from the Chameleon by April Giangeruso Kaatsbaan collection

Housing and Meal Plan Includes:

Housing at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park's Dancer's Inn, fully supervised

Full meal plan (includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner)

Activities, including on and off-site trips

Laundry & incidentals

Comments