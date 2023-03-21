Kaatsbaan Cultural Park 2023 Spring Festival â€“ Member Pre-Sale Now Available

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present a Spring Festival over three consecutive weekends, beginning June 2 and running through June 19, 2023 taking place both outdoors across its 153-acres in the Hudson Valley as well as in its indoor Theater. The multi-disciplinary festival will feature dance, live music, film screenings, nature walks, culinary conversations, and an art installation curated by Hilary Greene. Member pre-sale tickets are now available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232057Â®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F36035?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, and general ticket on-sale begins April 21, 2023.

"We are so looking forward to a busy Spring Festival, with audiences and artists alike exploring our Hudson Valley home and experiencing some of our finest contemporary creators," said Tricia Reed, Managing Director.

"Kaatsbaan has always been a haven for artists, and we couldn't be more excited to be welcoming another exceptional cohort to share their art with us this spring. Every weekend will offer audiences something new to discover," said Adam Weinert, Artistic Associate.

"It is so exciting to realize our initial vision of a festival that goes beyond classical dance to include music, art and performance more broadly. It continues to be an honor to introduce each new season's festival to new audiences," said Kevin McKenzie, Artistic Advisor and Board Chair.

Highlights of Spring Festival 2023 include:

June 3 and 4, 2023 at 6pm

A double bill featuring The LimÃ³n Dance Company and American Ballet Theatre Studio Company. $45-65

The LimÃ³n Dance Company will present two of the master choreographer's most iconic works, Chaconne (1942) and The Moor's Pavane (1949). The Moor's Pavane, based on Shakespeare's Othello, is a deeply personal piece that has been interpreted by notable dancers such as Rudolf Nureyev and Cynthia Gregory and is considered a hallmark of modern dance. This will be the company's first performance on our Mountain Stage and will feature a new cast of talented performers. Don't miss your chance to experience the beauty and power of LimÃ³n's choreography in this special presentation.



"We are thrilled to honor LimÃ³n's legacy and bring his timeless works to a new generation," said LimÃ³n Dance Company's Artistic Director, Dante Puleio. "His work is a testament to the power of dance, and we are honored to carry that torch."

The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company performs masterworks of the classical and neoclassical canons alongside contemporary and newly created works. The group commissions a wide variety of choreographers to create new, custom pieces on the dancers each season. As part of the ABT Women's Movement, the Studio Company commissions at least one new work by an emerging female choreographer each year. The vibrant young dancers of ABT Studio Company leverage the artistry, professionalism, and innovation of American Ballet Theatre to engage with a worldwide audience.The program showcases the talent and versatility of the Studio Company's exceptional dancers and is a must-see for dance lovers and fans of the arts. Get your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of breathtaking movement, stunning costumes, and masterful choreography.

June 9 and 10, 2023 at 7pm

Famed string quartet ETHEL pairs up with three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated violinist/composer Curtis J. Stewart for a special weekend of performances. Curtis J. Stewart and ETHEL will perform together at Kaatsbaan on June 10. Tickets: $35-55. A pay-what-you-can performance by ETHEL will also be held on June 9.

GRAMMY Award-nominated violinist and composer Curtis J. Stewart will bring his musical authenticity to the stage with a performance of works from his recently released album "Of Love." Exploring themes of self-determination, love, and loss, Stewart's music transcends the traditional boundaries of classical violin and serves as a source of inspiration for realizing one's own citizenship. As the Artistic Director of the American Composer's Orchestra and recipient of the Eastman "Centennial Award" for artistry and leadership, Stewart is dedicated to bridging the gap between classical music and contemporary life.

Joining Stewart on stage is the renowned string quartet ETHEL. Known for their dynamic and eclectic musical style, ETHEL has performed across the world and collaborated with jazz legends, rock stars, and composer-performers. With nine albums and numerous collaborations to their credit, ETHEL continues to forge human connections through sound and style. These performances are not to be missed by anyone looking to experience the best in contemporary classical music.

June 17 and 18, 2023 at 4pm and 7pm

WE is an evening-length collaboration between Emily Coates and EmmanuÃ¨le Phuon, both former dancers of Mikhail Baryshnikov's and Yvonne Rainer's companies. The performance combines storytelling in movement, words and images, taking place both indoors on a theatrical stage and outdoors in selected natural settings. The landscapes serve as a character in the work, reflecting on themes of animism, ecology, and astronomy through the mediums of postmodern dance and Cambodian classical dance. The artists use their memories and shared experiences to provoke the audience, leaving them with a heightened sensitivity to the environment around them. The work is powerful, necessary, and immediate yet primordial at the same time. EmmanuÃ¨le Phuon's work is directed by Vincent Dunoyer and performed by EmmanuÃ¨le Phuon and Amelia Dawe Sanders. Emily Coates' work is directed by Ain Gordon and performed by Charlie Burnham, Emily Coates, and Derek Lucci. Tickets: $25

Program A begins outdoors (Phuon) and moves indoors (Coates) Total Run Time: 69 min

Program B starts indoors (Phuon) and ends outdoors (Coates) Total Run Time: 69 min

This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. To find out more about how NEA grants impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov.

Other Special Events and Programming

Visual Art - A new seasonal exhibition curated by Hilary Greene

On Friday, June 2 at 5pm, we will host a gallery opening and artist reception for the new seasonal exhibition curated by Hilary Greene. The exhibition takes place in our gallery space and throughout our grounds and includes work by Sequoyah Aono, Laura Battle, Michael Fortenberry, Ken Hiratsuka, Ann Provan, David Provan and John Sanders. This reception serves as the unofficial kick-off to the festival and way to meet the 2023 artist cohort. FREE!

Culinary - The Culinary Conversation series continues with Tamar Adler

On Sunday, June 11 at 2pm, a panel discussion, titled "Storing and Saving: The foundation of great cooking," will be facilitated by Tamar Adler, author of The Everlasting Meal Cookbook, former professional cook, and contributing editor at Vogue Magazine. The discussion will focus on the importance of saving and utilizing food scraps, stems, peels, rinds, and bones in cooking, and how this practice is rooted in various cultural traditions around the world. Adler will lead a diverse group of panelists who will speak on their own cultural traditions and experiences with storing and saving food. This promises to be a fascinating and educational discussion for anyone interested in reducing food waste and exploring global food traditions. Tickets: $15 suggested.

Film - Move Me series presented in collaboration with HUDSY

On Friday, June 16 at 6pm, Kaatsbaan will present a screening of Move Me - A HUDSY Original Series - showcasing the region's most inspiring dancers, choreographers, and performers - taking a deep dive into the soul behind the artists and allowing each to tell their own unique story, detailing their creative process and where their inspiration comes from. Episodes feature Anna Librada Georges, the Creative Director of the Hudson Valley Flamenco Festival; Livia Vanaver, Co-Founder, Co-Artistic Director, and Performer at the Vanaver Caravan, who performs original, world-infused choreography and music, both locally and internationally; and electric-hip hop dancer, singer, and choreographer, Ralph M'Vore - Founder of MVORENATION, a community of artists, models, performers, entrepreneurs and entertainers out of Newburgh, NY. Tickets: $15 suggested.

Nature - Explore our 153-acre campus on a guided tour with Wild Gather

On Saturday, June 17 at 2pm, Wild Gather co-founders Lauren Giambrone and Mandana Boushee invite the public to join a 90-minute nature walk through the beautiful 153-acre campus of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park. This exploration will allow participants to discover the many habitats and plants that call the park home, and learn about the endless portals of inspiration they provide. Designed in conversation with Emily Coates and EmmanuÃ©le Phuon from the production WE, this nature walk is an invitation and space for curious and shy plant nerds to connect with our plant kin. In case of inclement weather, this tour will be modified into an indoor medicine-making workshop. Don't miss out on this chance to explore the great outdoors with Wild Gather at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park. Tickets: $15-30.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, physical or mental ability.