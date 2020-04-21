Join Hundreds Of New York's Dancers For 14TH ANNUAL DANCE PARADE AND FESTIVAL-IN-PLACE 

Dance Parade organizers, responding to New York City officials cancelling all public events slated for May during the COVID-19 pandemic, are moving their annual street and park parade and festival online, and broadcasting worldwide, on Saturday, May 16 from 1:00pm to 3:00 pm (EST) for a global community Zoom event.

"We always saw Dance Parade as a global event, and with our theme this year "Dance without Borders" our move online makes the world our stage," remarked Jerry Goldman, Dance Parade's Board Chair and parade emcee.

Among the Dance Fest in Place highlights are:

The New York Grandstand: where participants can get their freak on and dance out to DJ Liquid Todd, joining hundreds of others as they dance in-place, watch or participate in dance battles. Dance Parade will offer vibrant art backgrounds, images and special effects for participants. Princess Lockerooo, with her world-renowned Waacking skills will open the parade with a Flashmob and give interviews with some of the original Soul Train dancers during its 50th year anniversary celebration.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony - kicking off the family-friendly event, is a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:00 pm (EST). Headlining will be Grand Marshals: Modern Dance choreographer David Dorfman, world-renowned dance artist Princess Lockerooo, Masala Bhangra pioneer Sarina Jain, and SiriusXM Radio DJ Liquid Todd.

DanceFest Teaching Stage: pick up dance moves of six different dance styles. Strike-A-Pose in Princess Lockeroo's Waacking class, free-form contemporary phrases with David Dorfman, traditional Indian Bhangra, Zumba with Laci Chasholm's Fit4Dance, practice Salsa shines with Brooklyn's Salsa Salsa studio, and take part in Barbara Ann Micheal's "I Dance Like You!"

Dare to Dance Challenge - An open call for choreographers to connect to their dancers to create one minute videos on Zoom, during this period of isolation and social distancing, with cash prizes. Deadline to apply May 7. Three prize-winners video to be screened for all at the Grandstand. Details to enter danceparade.org/dare-to-dance-challenge

"Put on your dance shoes and get ready to celebrate the best of Dance Parade which lights up New York City with the most culturally diverse event worldwide," said Dance Parade's founder and executive director, Greg Miller.





