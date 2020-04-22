Jessica Lee Goldyn To Teach Donation-Based Virtual Family Dance Class For I Can Do That NYC

Broadway veteran Jessica Lee Goldyn (Broadway/NY: A Chorus Line (Val/Cassie), Hello Dolly!, Finding Neverland, Tuck Everlasting, On The Town (Ivy Smith)) will bring her love for teaching and infectious energy to teach an all levels family jazz class for I Can Do That NYC on Saturday, April 25th at 12pm EST. Goldyn is the first guest teacher in the Saturday family jazz class series designed by fellow Broadway veteran Jeffrey Schecter. Schecter and Goldyn have been friends ever since they starred in the Broadway Revival of A Chorus Line as Mike ("I Can Do That") and Val ("Dance 10 Looks 3!").

All proceeds from ICDT's Saturday family jazz class series will be donated to a different local charity or organization every week.

April 25th class proceeds will go to the Actors Fund.

Founded in 1882, The Actors Fund is a national human services organization designed to meet the needs of the entertainment community with a unique understanding of the challenges involved in a life in the arts. Services include emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, health care and insurance counseling, senior care, secondary career development and more.

Class will take place via the Zoom platform, families can register using the following link

https://www.hisawyer.com/i-can-do-that-nyc/schedules/activity-set/131528-online-family-dance-class-with-broadway-s-jeffrey-schecter?source=semester

Class will also be broadcast via Facebook Live on I Can Do That NYC's page. Donations can be made via Venmo to @sheckysheck or via Paypal to paypal.me/ICanDoThatNYC

About I Can Do That NYC: Five Years ago Jeffrey Schecter founded ICDT NYC with his wife, actress Melissa Swender (Phantom of the Opera, Wonderful Town, West Side Story) as a way to introduce their then three year old daughter to dance and theatre.

"This year we are celebrating 5 years. The name comes from the song, "I Can Do That" which I sang for over 500 performances while playing Mike in the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line." In response to Covid-19 and NY "Safer at Home" policies, Jeff and Melissa are moving as many of their classes online as possible with great success. They continue to offer high-quality programming while inspiring NYC children to say, "I Can Do That"! For more information, please visit www.ICanDoThatNYC.com





