International Association Of Blacks In Dance Announces $3 Million Dollar Gift From Mackenzie Scott and Dan Jewett

The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) is the recipient of a $3 million gift from philanthropists MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett as one of 286 high-impact organizations in categories and communities that have been historically underfunded and overlooked.

Scott states, "Arts and cultural institutions can strengthen communities by transforming spaces, fostering empathy, reflecting community identity, advancing economic mobility, improving academic outcomes, lowering crime rates, and improving mental health, so we evaluated smaller arts organizations creating these benefits with artists and audiences from culturally rich regions and identity groups that donors often overlook."

IABD is pleased to accept this award to further their mission. The gift comes from Scott, Jewett and a constellation of researchers, administrators, and advisors, who will remain nameless as Scott wishes to "seed by ceding" and focus attention on the names of the recipients.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for this generous gift and recognition of over 30 years of service to Black Dance," said Denise Saunders Thompson, president and CEO of IABD. "We stand upon the shoulders of our founding members, and those who have dedicated their talents and lives to the art of Dance, in turn saving lives, communities and preserving Black Dance and the heritage of our people. After a year of global struggle, and after a lifetime of inequality in our Black community, this gift is dedicated to the Ancestors and those creatives who have maintained, survived and thrived."

IABD congratulates member companies and partner organizations selected for this opportunity and recognizes their decades-long contributions to the arts and culture sector and their communities: Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Alternate ROOTS, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Apollo Theater, Arts Administrators of Color Network, Ballet Hispánico, Collage Dance Collective, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Junebug Productions, National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures, Sipp Culture, Urban Bush Women, and all others recognized.

"Since its inception, IABD has been clear about its existence and goals. We remain committed to an inter-generational and global community that has continually supported our mission, vision and values, and has made it possible for us to do the work that we do. This gift will enhance our ability to continue educating, providing programming and services, and expanding our footprint within the Black dance community and the dance field. IABD now has the opportunity to strengthen the organization's infrastructure through a strategic planning process, and to bolster its financial position through the establishment of a cash reserve and other necessary measures."

The gifts totaled $2,739,000,000 given to 286 organizations. Scott and Jewett chose to make large gifts to these organizations both to enable their work and as a signal of trust and encouragement, to them and to others. They believe in the power of these organizations, which are historically underfunded, to promote and facilitate service, which in turn inspires more people to serve.