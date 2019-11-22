Green Space Announces September Programs
Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this September. Take Root will present an evening of work by Elisabetta Minutoli and Beau Dobson & Dancers, curated by Chris Ferris, on December 13th and 14th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on December 15th.
Green Space has proven to provide an inspiring and welcoming environment where choreographers can explore, experiment, and deepen their creative process.
Hoong Yee Lee Krakauer, Executive Director, Queens Council on the Arts
TAKE ROOT, now in its 11th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.
FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 14 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.
About the Work
Take Root
Curated by Chris Ferris
December 13th and 14th
8pm
Advance sale tickets: $17 online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org
Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card
Beau Dobson's Wayward Locus will investigate the neurological defense mechanisms we create in response to trauma, the healing process, and the stories that are made using combinations of forceful movement, reactionary improv, repetition and idiosyncratic nature. Chloe Markewich, Jessica Bendig, Gabrielle Johnson, and Beau Dobson will premier the work in December and are currently working with songs by Global Communication and John Dombroski as their tentative musical score.
About the Artists
Take Root October Artists
Elisabetta Minutoli is originally from Italy. She is the Associate Artistic Director of Vivo Ballet Dance Company based in New York and of Vivo Professional Programs. As a dancer she had the pleasure of collaborating with international choreographers such as Nathan Trice, Molissa Fenley, Anabella Lenzu, Luc Bouy, Gloria Pomardi, Franco Miseria, Rita Pivano and Luca Tommassini. In 2008, she joined Botega Dance Company and performed choreography by Enzo Celli, and later became Associate Artistic Director. As a freelance choreographer, she recreated "Four Walls" by John Cage at the Teatro Palladium in Rome with the collaboration of Roma Tre Orchestra with original choreographies. Elisabetta has been on faculty at Peridance Capezio Center in New York since 2018. Since 2012 she has been the Artistic Director and Choreographer of the youth company Piccolo Balletto Sorano. Elisabetta is also a Gyrotonic ® Certified Trainer.
Elisabetta Minutoli in Giselle...she is a revolution.
--La Repubblica
Beau Dobson resides in New York City and dances for Alison Chase, Trainor Dance and Mary Seidman. He received his BFA from Virginia Commonwealth University and spent some time at ADF. He completed his Pilates certification after months of physical therapy and recovering from a car accident 2 years ago. Past work has teetered on ideas of sexual harassment, the #metoo movement, orbital pathways of our solar system and the laws of physics.
Fertile Ground November Artists
Augie Sherman
Latin Cabaret
Nicole Stapleton
Moss Moves
Velvet City Dance Company
Open Dance Ensemble
7pm
Tickets: $15 at door and online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org