GAUDANSE to Present Imani Gaudin's NANIBU at Movement Research

New York City and New Orleans-based nonprofit dance organization gaudanse and its founder/artistic director Imani Gaudin announce a showing of Imani Gaudin's nanibu on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 7pm at Movement Research at Judson Church. The event is free to attend.

Movement Research at the Judson Church | October 7, 2024

nanibu investigates what it means to be royalty through imagery and movement. The choreography uses bird-like movement along with the feelings attached to colors to create the idea of a queen.

A free, high visibility low-tech forum for experimentation, emerging ideas, and works-in-progress held in the Fall and Spring seasons. Artists are selected by a rotating committee of peer artists and join Movement Research Artists-In-Residence and international guests each season in performing at the historic Judson Memorial Church.

Imani Gaudin studied dance at New Orleans Center for Creative Arts where she was awarded a Certificate of Artistry in dance. She then graduated with honors from the Conservatory of Dance at Purchase College, SUNY where she studied abroad at the Amsterdam University of the Arts, Academie Voor Theater en Dans. Imani has had the pleasure of performing works by Ohad Naharin, Netta Yerushalmy, Nicole Butler, David Harvey, Carmen Rozestraten, Marcella Lewis, Amos Ben-Tal, Rena Butler, Roderick George, Loni Landon, and Akira Yoshida. She has also worked with, performed, and collaborated with Alethea Pace, Kayla Farrish, and Micheal Rice. Currently, Imani is a movement artist with TRIBE under the direction of Shamel Pitts. In March of 2024 she was a resident at Kaastsbaan Cultural Park, and is also a Baryshnikov Arts Center and Pepatián Dancing Futures 2024 AIR. As the Artistic Director/Founder of Gaudanse, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, she created a collaborative space for all artists to provide access and education to dance and the arts.

Movement Research, founded in 1978, is one of the world's leading laboratories for the investigation of dance and movement-based forms. Valuing the individual artist, their creative process and their vital role within society, Movement Research is dedicated to the creation and implementation of free and low-cost programs that nurture and instigate discourse and experimentation. Movement Research strives to reflect the cultural, political and economic diversity of its moving community, including artists and audiences alike

gaudanse is a nonprofit dance organization founded by Imani Gaudin in 2020. gaudanse is a collective of artists rooted between New York and New Orleans and is composed of multidisciplinary artists, weaving together elements of dance, performance art, music, film, and visual arts. The grail of gaudanse is to investigate movement languages, aiming to create works that transcend mere aesthetics, addressing poignant and thought-provoking matters. With a commitment to social impact, the collective aspires to stir conversations that resonate on both the micro and macro levels, provoking contemplation on a spectrum from the minutiae of individual experience to the grand tapestry of humanity. gaudanse made its debut performance at Battery Dance Festival in New York in 2021. Since then, they have presented work at Battery Dance Festival in 2022, T2 Dance Company's Versatility Dance Festival in 2022 and 2024, Rockland Dance Festival, and created a dance film for One Day Dance Season Four. gaudanse has had the pleasure in 2024 to have residencies with Baryshnikov Arts Center, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, and Pepatián | Dancing Futures Residency in collaboration with BAAD!.

For more information, visit https://movementresearch.org/events/1307/?event=19510.

