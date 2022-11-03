Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Free Simulcast Announced For Sold-Out REUNITED IN DANCE This Month

The performance is on November 12 at 8pm.

Dance News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  
Free Simulcast Announced For Sold-Out REUNITED IN DANCE This Month

Due to overwhelming demand for tickets, the one-night-only special ballet performance, Reunited in Dance, will be simulcast for free on Segerstrom Center's Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. Reunited in Dance brings together dancers impacted by the war in Ukraine on the stage of the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall November 12 at 8pm.

Many of the international dancers formerly danced with Russia's preeminent companies, including the Bolshoi Ballet, Mariinsky Ballet, Mikhailovsky Ballet, and Stanislavsky Theatre and left Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. The program, under the artistic direction of British dancer Xander Parish, former principal dancer at the Mariinsky, is made possible by Elizabeth Segerstrom and the Henry T. and Elizabeth Segerstrom Foundation and presented in association with Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

"We are overwhelmed at the incredibly positive response to this performance, which exemplifies how the arts can help unite us all," said Elizabeth Segerstrom. "We are delighted to open this sold-out performance beyond the Concert Hall with this free simulcast on the Argyros Plaza so that a greater audience can experience the artistry of these incredible talents."

Casey Reitz, President of Segerstrom Center for the Arts, said "Making the arts accessible has always been at the heart of Segerstrom Center, and we are pleased to welcome the community to our Julianne and George Argyros Plaza for this unique ballet performance. These phenomenal dancers, many of whom have appeared in the Center's international dancer series over the years, are looking forward to this special performance, which will now, with this simulcast, be an even bigger and more memorable event."

Reunited in Dance features new choreography as well as beloved classics, including:

  • The world premiere of The Ballet Class, a new ballet choreographed by Parish to Tchaikovsky's Children's Album performed by special guest artist pianist Behzod Abduraimov, who appears in collaboration with the Philharmonic Society of Orange County
  • Christopher Wheeldon's After the Rain, Eric Gauthier's Ballet 101 and Ilya Jivoy's BA//CH
  • Selections from Swan Lake, Le Corsaire, Paquita, The Flames of Paris, Don Quixote and more

Simulcast attendees should plan to bring their own folding chairs or blankets; set up is first come, first served beginning at 5:30 pm. Attendees are advised to please bring warm clothing, jacket or blanket to ensure maximum comfort during the performance, as the Plaza can get chilly at night.

Food & beverages will be available to purchase from George's Café and a selection of food trucks. Attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments, however outside alcohol, glass containers, tables, barbecues, and food preparation will not be permitted on the plaza.

Reunited in Dance features Xander Parish, (United Kingdom, formerly with the Mariinsky), Jacopo Tissi (Italy, formerly with the Bolshoi), Svetlana Bednenko (Ukraine, formerly with the Mikhailovsky), Christine Shevchenko (Ukraine, currently with ABT), Andrea Laššáková (Slovak Republic, formerly with the Mikhailovsky), Adrian Blake Mitchell (U.S., formerly with the Mikhailovsky), Boris Zhurilov (Russia, formerly with Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Theatre), Ilya Jivoy (Russia, formerly with the Mariinsky), Lizi Avsajanishvili (Georgia, formerly with the Mariinsky), David Motta Soares (Brazil, formerly with the Bolshoi), Jasmine Sophie Henry (Australia, formerly with the Mariinsky), Vsevolod Maevsky (Ukraine, formerly with the Mariinsky), Anastasia Demidova (Russia, formerly with the Mariinsky), Katia Raj (U.S., formerly with the Saint Petersburg State Academic Leonid Yacobson Ballet Theatre), Veronika Selivanova (U.S., formerly with the Mariinsky), Alexis Tutunnique (Ukraine, formerly with National Opera of Ukraine and currently with The United Ukrainian Ballet), Joy Womack (U.S., formerly with Astrakhan Opera and Ballet Theatre), and Laura Fernandez Gromova (Switzerland and Ukraine, formerly with Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Theatre).

Many of the dancers who will perform in Reunited in Dance have appeared over the years at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. This extraordinary performance is in part a tribute to Judy Morr, the Executive Vice President behind the longstanding tradition of world-class ballet programming at Segerstrom Center.



The Place Presents Vincent Dance Theatres HOLD TIGHT As Part of the Companys UK Tour 2022 Photo
The Place Presents Vincent Dance Theatre's HOLD TIGHT As Part of the Company's UK Tour 2022
Vincent Dance Theatre (VDT) has been moving people and making them think with powerful, provocative, socially-engaged dance theatre work since 1994. Against a post-pandemic backdrop, where everything appears to be 'back to normal', Hold Tight articulates the social and emotional confusion that three years of isolation, uncertainty, planning and re-planning has left within us.
Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre Presents JOYS OF THE SEASON Photo
Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre Presents JOYS OF THE SEASON
The Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre (PBDT) of Los Angeles is back presenting their “Joys of the Season” show at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts' Smothers Theatre on the Malibu campus of Pepperdine University on December 10th and 11th, with doors opening at 7:30 pm and show at 8:00 pm. 
Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance Returns This Month Photo
Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance Returns This Month
Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance (CLD) upcoming Salon Performance at New York City Center Studios, Sunday, November 27 at 3pm, will feature a reimagined reprise of Mythologies, Lavagnino's (2021) choreographic work inspired by the stories of Ancient Greece, and a first look at CLD's newest theater-dance work in process, The Winter's Tale, based on one of Shakespeare's last great plays.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Hold Free Contemporary Polish Dance Master Class Photo
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Hold Free Contemporary Polish Dance Master Class
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has announced a free master class in Contemporary Polish Dance for Professional Dancers taught by master dancer/choreographer Jacek Luminski on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 11am at Gibney Dance Center, Studio 8, 890 Broadway, NYC.

More Hot Stories For You


The Cowles Center For Dance's Fall Forward Festival Presents A Solo By Aparna Ramaswamy In A Shared Evening With HIJACKThe Cowles Center For Dance's Fall Forward Festival Presents A Solo By Aparna Ramaswamy In A Shared Evening With HIJACK
November 2, 2022

The Cowles Center for Dance's Fall Forward Festival presents A solo by Aparna Ramaswamy, Co-Artistic Director, Ragamala Dance Company in a shared evening with HIJACK
White Wave Dance Announces 7th Annual SOLODUO Dance FestivalWhite Wave Dance Announces 7th Annual SOLODUO Dance Festival
November 2, 2022

White Wave Dance presents the 7th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30pm and Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00pm & 9:00pm at Dixon Place.
OZ Arts Presents BROKEN THEATER, A New Collaboration Between New Dialect, And American Modern Opera CompanyOZ Arts Presents BROKEN THEATER, A New Collaboration Between New Dialect, And American Modern Opera Company
November 2, 2022

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville has announced Nashville's celebrated contemporary dance collective New Dialect will return to the OZ Arts stage together with the American Modern Opera Company (AMOC), in a dynamic co-production Broken Theater, November 17-19.
Dorrance Dance to Return to The Joyce with Two World Premieres This Holiday SeasonDorrance Dance to Return to The Joyce with Two World Premieres This Holiday Season
November 2, 2022

The Joyce Theater Foundation has announced the return of Dorrance Dance to Chelsea’s home for dance. The extended two-week engagement will play The Joyce Theater from December 7-18. 
Ragamala Dance Company to Present Solo by Aparna Ramaswamy as Part of The Cowles Center's Fall Forward FestivalRagamala Dance Company to Present Solo by Aparna Ramaswamy as Part of The Cowles Center's Fall Forward Festival
November 2, 2022

Ragamala Dance Company's 30th season continues with a Solo by Aparna Ramaswamy as part of The Cowles Center's inaugural Fall Forward Festival, a series of shared evenings highlighting the vibrancy of the Twin Cities dance scene. Performances are November 19 at 7:30pm & November 20 at 2:00pm.