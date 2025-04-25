Ethan Stiefel Appointed Senior Faculty at the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Former American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Ethan Stiefel has been appointed Senior Faculty at the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (JKO) School. The appointment, effective September 2025, was announced by ABT JKO School Artistic Director Stella Abrera. Stiefel returns to the ABT JKO School after serving as Artistic Director of American Repertory Ballet, where he is currently The Nora C. Orphanides Artist in Residence. Stiefel joined ABT as a Principal Dancer in 1997 and gave his final performance with the Company in July 2012. Stiefel was the Principal Guest Instructor at the ABT JKO School from 2016-2021. Additionally, Stiefel has choreographed new works for the top level of the ABT JKO School and ABT Studio Company.

Speaking of his return to the ABT JKO School, Stiefel said, “To be invited back to an organization that I revere and where I have previously received so much fulfillment, is galvanizing and significant. I am thankful for Stella Abrera's confidence in my experience and abilities, and for offering me the opportunity to inform and mentor the development of such a talented array of young adults. I look forward to returning to an environment that infinitely inspires me and the chance to work alongside the accomplished members of the ABT JKO School team.”

Regarding Stiefel's appointment, Abrera commented, “Ethan is one of the greatest dance artists of our time. With his vast knowledge of the classical and neoclassical canon, having danced as Principal Dancer with ABT, and as a guest principal with leading companies on the world's most prestigious stages, he not only brings extraordinary technical and artistic mastery but also an inspiring commitment to the next generation. As a dance educator for several years, he has helped shape the careers of countless performing artists. It is our great fortune to welcome him back in this pivotal role to the ABT JKO School.”

Before joining ABT, Stiefel was a principal dancer with New York City Ballet, as well as Ballett Zürich. Guest appearances include The Royal Ballet, The Mariinsky Ballet, New York City Ballet, The Australian Ballet, Ballett Zürich, Bayerisches Staatsballett, Hamburg Ballet, The National Ballet of Canada, Teatro Colón, Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, Arena de Verona, New National Theatre (Tokyo), Kings of the Dance and numerous tours in the United States, Japan, Russia and throughout Europe. He starred in the feature film Center Stage and returned to play the role of Cooper Nielsen in Center Stage 2-Turn It Up and Center Stage: On Pointe. His Royal Highness Crown Prince Albert of Monaco presented Stiefel with the Statue Award of the Princess Grace Foundation, the Foundation's highest honor, in October 1999. He received the prestigious Dance Magazine Award in December 2008. As a choreographer, Stiefel has created works for companies around the world. He has been a guest instructor for many institutions including the Paris Opera Ballet, The National Ballet of Canada, The Royal Ballet School, The Australian Ballet School, Norwegian National Ballet, Ballett Zürich, Ballet de Bordeaux, Opera National Bucharest, John Cranko Schule Stuttgart, Tanz Akademie Zürich, Berlin State Ballet School, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and The School of American Ballet. Stiefel was invited to serve on the jury for the Paris Opera Ballet's 2014 annual promotion examination and was on the jury of the 2015 Prix de Lausanne.

Comments