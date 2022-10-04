Directors and Choreographers Will Take the Stage in TRY IT LIKE THIS Fundraiser

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), announces the initial lineup of artists for Try It Like This: Directors and Choreographers Take the Stage, an evening of performances on Monday, October 17 at 54 Below in New York City.

The one-night-only fundraiser will turn the spotlight on directors and choreographers. Try It Like This will feature some of the theatre's finest directors and choreographers performing together along with the stars they've helped to shine.

Scheduled performers include Tony, Olivier, Obie, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning directors and choreographers including Steve H Broadnax III, Rachel Chavkin, JoAnn M. Hunter, Anne Kauffman, Moisés Kaufman, Lorin Latarro, Jerry Mitchell, Leigh Silverman, Susan Stroman, Maria Torres, Sergio Trujillo, and Michael Wilson.

The evening's tribute is conceived by Jerry Mitchell and directed by Keenan Tyler Oliphant. A limited number of tickets remain for the October 17 event, which begins with cocktails at 6:30 prior to the 7:30pm performance. For more information about Try It Like This and to purchase seats, please visit Try It Like This Information & RSVP.

The Executive Producers of Try It Like This are Rachel Chavkin, Matt Ross, and Katie Spelman. The event is presented by SDC Foundation (Mark Brokaw, President + Dani Barlow, Foundation Director).

Proceeds from the event will benefit programs of Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation whose mission is to support directors and choreographers throughout all phases of their careers. Highlights of the SDCF's programming includes professional development programs for emerging and early career directors, the Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency for mid-career BIPOC artists, The Barbara Whitman Award, the Gordon Davidson Award, an Emergency Assistance Fund, and public programming including panel conversations and podcasts featuring industry leaders.

The Host Committee for the event includes Christopher Ashley, Pun Bandhu, Camille A. Brown, Rachel Chavkin, Sheldon Epps, Robyn Goodman, Pam MacKinnon, Lonny Price, Matt Ross, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Katie Spelman, Susan Stroman, Seema Sueko, Maria Torres, Beth Williams & Michael Wilson. The event will also feature Kate Leonard as the scriptwriter, Rick Hip-Flores as music director, Sarah Bierstock as producing associate and stage management by James Fitzsimmons. Foresight Events will provide event management for the evening.