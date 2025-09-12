Diablo Ballet to Open 32nd Season With THE NUTCRACKER SUITE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Make your holidays merry and bright with Julia Adams’ The Nutcracker Suite, performing November 7 – 8, 2025 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.

Diablo Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker Suite, which premiered in 2019, takes place in the 1950’s, where the Diablo family and their daughter Clara return to the Nutcracker Suite at the Fairmont Hotel for a Christmas Eve adventure. Clara’s dream takes her on a magical journey where she encounters the world of the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Mouse King, and a magical snowfall, which includes students from Diablo Ballet School. Each year since the premiere, Adam has expanded on her original story, creating new characters and dances for this delightful holiday hit.

This year’s production is extra special for Diablo Ballet. Dancer Amanda Farris, who joined the Company in 2014, will be performing alongside her 9-year-old daughter, who is a student at Diablo Ballet School. Farris remarked, “My daughter has been growing up watching me dance in this special production and she is so excited to get to join in this year!”

The Nutcracker Suite performs November 7 – 8 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. Performances are: Friday, November 7 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, November 8 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm. Single tickets are on sale now ($28 - $57) with senior and youth pricing available.