Designer Lez Brotherston Honored with Order of the British Empire

New Adventures has just announced that Associate Artist and Tony and Olivier Award Winning designer Lez Brotherston on his Order of the British Empire in The Queen's New Year Honours 2022 for services to Dance and Theatre.

Matthew Bourne said today, "Sending enormous congratulations to Lez Brotherston OBE on this much deserved honour, from the entire New Adventures Family. As my foremost collaborator, Lez's contribution to the success of New Adventures is incalculable and much loved and admired across our industry. His particular contribution to dance design is unprecedented from his collaborations with Northern Ballet (under Christopher Gable) and Scottish Ballet (under Christopher Hampson) being especially significant. However, I'm proud to say that his longest association is the role he has had in shaping what many would recognise as the New Adventures "style" - our repertory of works is synonymous with the genius of Lez Brotherston - and today we celebrate a great man of contemporary theatre receiving the recognition that he so richly deserves"

Lez Brotherston is an Associate Artist of Matthew Bourne's company New Adventures. His long collaboration with Matthew Bourne includes, "The Red Shoes", "Romeo and Juliet", "Sleeping Beauty", "Edward Scissorhands", "Lord of The Flies", "Swan Lake", "Play Without Words", "Highland Fling", "Dorian Gray", "Cinderella" and "The Car Man".

His other credits include co-writing and co-directing "Les Liaisons Dangereuses" with Adam Cooper (Japan and Sadler's Wells). "Merry Wives of Windsor", "The Rover", "The Empress", "Much Ado About Nothing" (Royal Shakespeare Company); "Me and My Girl", "Fiddler on the Roof" (Chichester); "Twelfth Night", "Romantics Anonymous" (Shakespeare's Globe); "Flowers for Mrs Harris", "Showboat", "Pride and Prejudice" (Sheffield Crucible); "946" (Kneehigh/Globe Theatre); "Oh, What A Lovely War!" (Stratford East/West End), "Hysteria" (Hampstead Theatre); "Long Day's Journey Into Night", "Umbrellas Of Cherbourg", "The Rise and Fall of Little Voice", "Under The Blue Sky" (West End); "Sister Act" (West End, Worldwide); "Women Beware Women", "Really Old Like 45" (National Theatre); "Hedda Gabler", "Design For Living", "Dancing at Lughnasa" (Old Vic); "Duet For One" (Almeida and West End); "My City", "Measure For Measure" (Almeida); "L'Elisir d'Amore" (Glyndebourne).