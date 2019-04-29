Deeply Rooted Presents July Summer Dance Intensive Performances

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater (DRDT) contributes to the future of the field of dance with its annualSummer Dance Intensive, for 70+ national and international students from ages 13 to 70, June 24-July 20 at its home studio, 17 N. State Street in downtown Chicago. The Intensive culminates in performances July 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. at the Reva and David Logan Center, 915 E. 60th Street in Hyde Park.



Under the leadership of Dance Education Director Nicole Clarke-Springer, Summer Dance Intensive participants engage in a rigorous curriculum fostering learning and personal growth, along with opportunities to experience the company's repertoire through workshops and performances. The program's Pre-Professional/Professional Division for ages 16 and older and the Youth program (ages 13-15) learn technique and DRDT repertoire, this summer including DESTINY, choreographed by Terence Green, guest choreographer and artistic director of The Greene Project.



Led by Company and Artistic Team member Joshua L. Ishmon, the Emerging Choreographers Showcase (ECS), an advanced division of the Intensive that begins June 10, provides an environment for emerging choreographers and dancers to cultivate creativity, deepen technical skill and gain performance experience. Also serving as a platform for established choreographers, ECS provides an opportunity for further exploration of choreographic approach.



Mature H.O.T. (Health-conscious, Optimistic and Triumphant) Women, a year-round program that provides technical training and repertory workshops to strengthen the body, challenge the mind and nourish the spirit of women who are average age 40+, offers a summer session that is part of the Intensive.



Updated description: DRDT's Summer Dance Intensive program began in 1998 as a two-week intensive under the guidance of Andrea Haynes-Johnson. In 2007, Nicole Clarke-Springer joined the staff as associate dance education director under Haynes-Johnson's tutelage and took the reins as director in 2008. The Summer Dance Intensive program cultivates emerging artists, future DRDT Emerging Artists Ensemble members and Company members. Alumni have joined the ranks of many Broadway, national and international productions including The Lion King, West Side Story and Motown: The Musical, as well as dance companies including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Nederlands Dans Theater and many International Association of Blacks in Dance member companies.

"Our dance education programs are a reflection of our mission to provide professional dance training in various classic and contemporary modern techniques, along with conversations of artistic exploration and choreographic workshops led by Deeply Rooted's Artistic Team, company dancers and guest artists," said Clarke-Springer.





