Debbie Allen Hosts Virtual Dance Classes on Instagram Live
Debbie Allen has taken to Instagram Live to host virtual dance classes, after her studio closed on March 12 due to the health crisis.
Allen even got renowned tap dance, Jason Samuel Smith to join in for her most recent tap class.
Learn about her next class in the post below:
Get ready, Global Family! ? TOMORROW - Saturday, May 23rd, I'm going live with @JovonieJai for Early Bird Hip-Hop at 9am PST! HOLLA at me in the comments if you're dancing with us. ?✨ #DanceWithDebbieAllen
A post shared by Debbie Allen (@therealdebbieallen) on May 22, 2020 at 3:06pm PDT
"A lot of people needed it, and it was a healing experience and a releasing experience and a motivational experience for people," Allen told CNN.
Tune in on Allen's Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/therealdebbieallen/.