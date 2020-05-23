Debbie Allen Hosts Virtual Dance Classes on Instagram Live

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Debbie Allen has taken to Instagram Live to host virtual dance classes, after her studio closed on March 12 due to the health crisis.

Allen even got renowned tap dance, Jason Samuel Smith to join in for her most recent tap class.

Learn about her next class in the post below:

"A lot of people needed it, and it was a healing experience and a releasing experience and a motivational experience for people," Allen told CNN.

Tune in on Allen's Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/therealdebbieallen/.

