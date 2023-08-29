Dance/NYC Launches 2023 Disability. Dance. Artistry. Dance And Social Justice Fellowship Program

Dance/NYC is launching the third iteration of the Disability. Dance. Artistry. Dance and Social Justice Fellowship Program (DDA Fellowship), made possible by the generous support of the Ford Foundation. The purpose of the DDA Fellowship is to recognize the critical role that disabled dance workers and arts practitioners play in social justice movements and to ensure that these workers are supported while continuing to place disability front and center as a positive artistic and generative force. Dance/NYC recognizes that, despite the multiple ways disabled communities have been and continue to be impacted by COVID-19 and ongoing racial violence, disabled dance workers have remained active in serving their communities through online and in-person programming and community organizing efforts, often without compensation or funding. This iteration of the DDA Fellowship provides recognition of, and reimbursement for, dance and/or social justice activities completed by disabled dance workers between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

"Since 2020, the DDA Fellowship has advocated for the unwavering pursuit of equity and visibility among disabled dance workers," said Milena Luna, Interim Executive Director of Dance/NYC. "As an organization, we stand steadfast in our dedication to amplifying the invaluable contributions of disabled dance workers and disability advocates. Our commitment extends towards providing unwavering support for their ongoing creative growth and ensuring they possess the essential resources to thrive."

"We support the work of Dance/NYC, because their research underscores the need for this work and for continued attention to disability justice across many disciplines," said Rocío Aranda-Alvarado, Senior Program Officer for Creativity and Free Expression at the Ford Foundation. "Artists continue to be on the front lines and the Disability. Dance. Artistry. Dance and Social Justice Fellowship acknowledges their brilliance and commitment."

The DDA Fellowship was created in direct response to Dance/NYC's research, Performing Disability. Dance. Artistry.(Dance.NYC/PerformingDDA18), which calls for investment in disabled artists by advancing disability-specific arts funding initiatives. The Coronavirus Dance Impact Informational Brief (https://bit.ly/DNYC_COVID_DanceImpactBrief) revealed disabled dance workers faced greater challenges accessing medical and mental health resources (65% vs. 41% non-disabled dance workers). Survey data from 2021 revealed funding gaps for transportation (43% disabled vs. 26% non-disabled) and personal care (29% disabled vs. 22% non-disabled), with a 29% annual income loss for disabled dance workers while non-disabled dance workers lost 25%. As relief funds wane and audience trends shift, this data remains indicative of ongoing needs among disabled dance workers as they engage in dance and social justice activities.

This third iteration of the DDA Fellowship, its components, and continued evolution is a reflection of ongoing learning and dialogue with past Disability. Dance. Artistry. regranting program applicants and grantees, field partners, Dance/NYC's ongoing research, and the events impacting the field.

Applications are now open for individual disabled dance workers to apply for an award to be used to reimburse expenses incurred for engaging in dance and/or social justice activities from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. Applicants must be based in the metropolitan New York City area, including the five boroughs of New York City as well as Nassau, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester counties in New York State and Bergen and Hudson counties in New Jersey. Dance/NYC expects to award grants to up to forty (40) individual dance workers with disabilities, and grant amounts will be scaled from $1,500-$4,000 in accordance with the extent of dance and/or social justice activities undertaken by the applicant and the magnitude of the expenses incurred. Current and past grantee individuals of Dance/NYC's regranting programs and individuals who have not previously been funded by Dance/NYC are encouraged to apply. To assist prospective applicants, Dance/NYC will provide:

A recorded informational webinar detailing how to complete the application form and answering common questions, which will include ASL interpretation and closed captions.

Virtual one-on-one technical assistance sessions via phone (voice-only) dictation or Zoom in English, for 40-minute or 20-minute sessions. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

An FAQ page and the option for applicants to submit inquiries not addressed in the FAQs by emailing artistresidency@dance.nyc.

Additional information about eligibility, application requirements, accessibility, and application support at bit.ly/DDAFellow23.

The deadline for application submission is October 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Dance/NYC's mission is to promote the knowledge, appreciation, practice, and performance of dance in the metropolitan New York City area. It embeds values of justice, equity, and inclusion into all aspects of the organization. Dance/NYC remains committed to delivering programs that address disparities in the dance field by continuing to fill gaps in the availability of resources where they are most needed. It believes the dance ecology must itself be just, equitable, and inclusive to meaningfully contribute to social progress and envisions a dance ecology wherein power, funding, opportunities, conduct, and impacts are fair for all artists, cultural workers, and audiences.

Visit Dance.NYC/DDA for more information on Dance/NYC's Disability. Dance. Artistry. Initiative.

Instagram @dance.nyc | Facebook @DanceNYCorg | X (formerly Twitter) @DanceNYC