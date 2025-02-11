DanceHouse To Present Vancouver Premiere Of Le Patin Libre's MURMURATION Ice Dance Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DanceHouse, in partnership with Canada Dance Ice Theatre, will present the Vancouver premiere of Le Patin Libre's Murmuration, on the ice at Kerrisdale Cyclone Taylor Arena March 20-22, 2025 at 7:30pm, and March 22 & 23, 2025 at 2pm.

Inspired by the mesmerizing flight patterns of bird flocks, Murmuration is a full-length ice dance show that explores collective movement, choreographed by Alexandre Hamel, Pascale Jodoin, and Samory Ba with the help of complex algorithms to bring the natural world out of the sky and onto the ice. The piece is given space to breathe and come to life with an atmospheric soundtrack composed by Jasmin Boivin and Philippe Le Bon.

“We're delighted to bring this unique and invigorating work to Vancouver. Since its premiere in Paris in 2022, it has captivated audiences with its inventiveness and striking artistry, erasing conventional expectations of what is possible on the ice,” says Jim Smith, Artistic and Executive Director of DanceHouse.”Through international auditions, the company has gathered a group of the finest virtuoso skaters from across the globe to perform this adrenaline-packed show.”

Muramuration brings together 15 highly skilled international skaters from seven countries, creating an engaging adrenaline rush of a show that transcends traditional ice dances. The performance unfolds like an aeriform ballet, full of beauty and razor-sharp precision, as skaters mimic the fluid, instinctual movements of a flock of birds. In this hypnotic spectacle, the line between individual and collective blurs — the skaters move as one, forming a living entity that embodies the grace and unity of grouped flight.

Guided by algorithms, the tone and style of movement shifts and flows throughout the work, resulting in an invigorating experience, leaving critics “breathlessly alert” feeling as though they're “witnessing a natural phenomenon, something transcendent and alien” (The Dance Current).

Le Patin Libre launched in Montreal in 2005 by a group of rebellious high-level figure skaters who wanted to get away from sparkles and stereotypes to create something legitimately artistic and truly cool with their athletic virtuosity. Since 2014, the company has toured the international contemporary performing arts network with pieces described as contemporary skating by dance critics, turning ice arenas into pop-up theatres.

DanceHouse will host a free Disco Skating Party following the performance of Murmuration on Sunday, March 23, from 3:30-4:30pm. This is an open ice free skate event where patrons will be able to skate with company members.

Following the Vancouver performance, Le Patin Libre will be continuing their Canadian tour with stops in Montreal, Ottawa/Gatineau, Quebec City, and Peterborough.

