Dance Lab New York Announces New Choreographers And Dancers For Its Collaboration With The Joyce Theatre Foundation

Dance Lab New York (DLNY) is partnering with The Joyce Theater Foundation to provide a one-of-a-kind choreographic lab for four diverse female choreographers to explore the classical, neoclassical, and/or contemporary ballet idioms. As part of this first-time collaboration, each choreographer will receive thirty hours of incubation in rehearsal space provided by the Joyce Artist Residency Center. DLNY will provide a weekly stipend, eight paid professional dancers, a rehearsal director, insurance, and administrative support.

Previously announced choreographers include: Preeti Vasudevan of New York City, Amy Hall Garner of New York City, and Margarita Armas of Seattle. Courtney Cochran of New York City is joining The Lab Cycle.

The curated company of dancers, cast by Jason Styres, CSA, includes: Anaïs Blake, Ramona Kelley, Yusaku Komori (swing), Kelly Marsh, IV, Nicholas Sipes, Gabriela Soto, Kameron Triche (swing), Allison Walsh, and rehearsal director, Richard Glover.

"I am thrilled to announce this exciting new partnership between Dance Lab New York and The Joyce Theater Foundation, which will serve to champion women of color and give them the support they need to explore classical ballet," said DLNY Founding Artistic Director, Josh Prince. "We are honored to have help from The Joyce to lift these artists up so that their narratives may be equally included in the future of this idiom."

The Lab will take place October 14 through November 8, 2019 with a showing on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Guggenheim's Works & Process. Information for Works & Process is available at: guggenheim.org/event/event_series/works-process

Dance Lab New York is the only independent organization exclusively dedicated to promoting and advancing the art form of choreography by gifting vital resources to a diverse range of dance makers. DLNY provides choreographers with a curated company of professional dancers, expansive studio space, and structured rehearsal time in order to incubate ideas in a fully professionalized environment. In addition to creation grants, DLNY's initiatives in training and mentorship ensure continuous progression within the art form. This revolutionary new model for making dance fosters creativity, ingenuity, risk taking, discovery, and collaboration, which impacts the future of dance in New York and on stages across the world. Over the past six years, DLNY has had the pleasure of providing a company of paid dancers and studio space to more than 35 choreographers, including three-time Tony Award- winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), Camille A. Brown (Once on This Island), Hope Boykin (Alvin Ailey), Lorin Latarro (Waitress), Lauren Lovette (New York City Ballet), Al Blackstone ("So You Think You Can Dance"), Ray Mercer (The Lion King), Brooke Wendle ("America's Got Talent"), Rosie Herrera (Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre), and more.

For more information on Dance Lab New York, please visit www.dancelabny.org





