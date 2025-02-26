Clymove Dance Celebrates 5th Anniversary at New York Live Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CLYMOVE DANCE, founder/director Clymene Aldinger, will celebrate its 5th Anniversary with performances at New York Live Arts, March 19-22 at 7 PM. Entitled "A Divine Abnormal", the program of six works will feature message-driven dances by commissioned choreographer and founding dancer JoVonna Parks, repertory dances spanning 2019-2025, and the World Premiere of director Aldinger's new creation "Martha Always Said".

In the Company's Wednesday March 19 Gala and Performance, Aldinger celebrates the power of women mentorship. She honors and expresses her gratitude to the late Denise Jefferson and Ana Marie Forsythe, her teacher/mentors during her four years (1998-2002) at the Ailey Fordham BFA Program, where she was a member of the inaugural graduating class. "I never experienced them as anything other than happy and proud to be a teacher and advisor. They seemed to answer a calling and truly believed in the healing power of dance and celebrating mentorship" remarked Aldinger.

Both women will receive the Elisa Monte Leadership Legacy Award, named for Elisa Monte, in whose company Aldinger danced for eight years, also acting as Rehearsal Associate/Assistant to Ms. Monte, aiding her in teaching and setting choreography all over the world.

