Clymove Dance Celebrates 5th Anniversary at New York Live Arts

Review: GRUPO CADABRA DAZZLES with HERMAN CORNEJO in ANIMA ANIMAL at The Joyce Theater
Argentinian-based dance group Grupo Cadabra made their New York premiere on February 18th at The Joyce Theater with the dazzling contemporary ballet, Anima Animal. Featuring ABT Principal Dancer Herman Cornejo, who reimagined this ballet from a century-old Nijinsky idea, the piece was a true exploration on the power of evolution: what does it mean to be part of a collective? And then, what does it mean when an individual defies the status quo to go their own way?
Conversations with Creators: Keerati Jinakunwiphat and Creative Duality
'My work is really rooted in connectivity and community,' says New York based dancer and choreographer Keerati Jinakunwiphat. Jinakunwiphat, born in Chicago IL, received her BFA from the Conservatory of Dance at SUNY Purchase and was a recipient of the Adopt-A-Dancer Scholarship. She has worked with and performed works of artists such as Kyle Abraham, Nicole von Arx, Trisha Brown, Jasmine Ellis, Hannah Garner, Shannon Gillen, Paul Singh, Kevin Wynn, Doug Varone and more. Keerati joined A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham in 2016 and performed and collaborated with the company for seven seasons.
Royal Academy of Dance Will Participate in Let's Dance 2025
Royal Academy of Dance will get the whole nation moving in celebration of Let's Dance 2025. Let's Dance 2025 is designed to raise awareness of the social, physical and mental health benefits of dance and the positive impact it has on communities.