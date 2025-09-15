Clark Center NYC & From The Horse's Mouth to Celebrate Charles Moore at 14th Street Y

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Clark Center NYC will present three tribute performances honoring African American dancer, choreographer, and teacher Charles Moore (1931–1986) plus a Master Class and Interactive Conversation at the Theater at the 14th Street Y, October 15–19.

Founded in 1959 with help from Alvin Ailey, the Clark Center provided vital opportunities for a generation of Black dancers and choreographers eager to showcase their work on concert stages but with little access to rehearsal or performance space. Today, Clark Center NYC carries that mission forward—archiving and honoring the past, championing the present, and building for the future.

This program is about reintroducing Charles Moore to new audiences. His artistry as a dancer, teacher, and choreographer helped to shape the New York dance scene of the 1960s, '70s, and early '80s, and his legacy deserves to be remembered and celebrated.

Moore was a pioneering artist who founded The Charles Moore Center for Ethnic Studies in 1974, dedicated to reconstructing African and Caribbean traditional dances and reviving works by African choreographers. His company, one of the oldest Blacks Arts Organization in Brooklyn, brought African dancers and musicians—including master drummer Chief Bay—to U.S. audiences and toured internationally from 1974 to 1985.

This special event marks the first collaboration between Clark Center NYC and From the Horse's Mouth (FTHM), the acclaimed multi-disciplinary dance/theater company known for combining storytelling with exceptional dancing. The program will feature personal accounts and stories from Moore's students, company members, musicians, administrators, and colleagues—those who knew him best.

CLARK CENTER NYC CELEBRATES CHARLES MOORE

MASTER CLASS AND DISCUSSION

· Wednesday, October 15 | 2:30–3:30 PM

Master Class with Audrey Madison and founding company members, featuring excerpts from the choreography of Charles Moore. This free dance class is open to all; however, registration is requested.

· Wednesday, October 15 | 4:00–5:30 PM

An Interactive Conversation exploring Charles Moore's early years, dance career, company, and choreography. This program is free and open to all; however, registration is requested.

PERFORMANCES: From the Horse's Mouth

· Friday, October 17 & Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 PM

· Sunday, October 19 at 3:00 PM

Venue: Theater at the 14th Street Y

344 E. 14th Street (at First Avenue)

New York, NY 10003

Box Office: 212-780-0800

Tickets: $25 General Admission | $20 Seniors & Students

Purchase tickets here: Eventbrite Link