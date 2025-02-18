Celebrate 15th Anniversary Of Joffrey Ballet's Winning Works At The MCA in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​The Grainger Academy of The Joffrey Ballet will celebrate the 15th Anniversary of its choreographic competition, Winning Works, with five world premieres over two weekends in March. This year's competition winners—Karley Childress, Roderick George (Recipient of the Zach Lazar Winning Works Fellowship), Shota Miyoshi, Alejandro Perez, and Keelan Whitmore—each will present an original work created for the Grainger Academy of The Joffrey Ballet Conservatory, Trainees, and Joffrey Studio Company. With an added performance due to popular demand, Winning Works will be presented at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago's Edlis Neeson Theater (220 E. Chicago Avenue) in nine performances over two weekends, Friday-Sunday, March 14-16, and Thursday-Sunday, March 20-23, 2025. Tickets for Winning Works are $35 and are currently on sale.

The 2025 world premieres mark the culmination of Joffrey's national call for ALAANA (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab, and Native American) artists to submit applications for the competition. Now celebrating 15 years, former winners of the Winning Works competition include Jeffrey Cirio (2016), current Lead Principal Dancer with Boston Ballet; Chanel DaSilva (2020), who choreographed a critically acclaimed world premiere for Joffrey's 2022-23 season opener, Beyond Borders; Houston Thomas (2024), who returned to the Grainger Academy to choreograph For Mr. Ramsey Lewis, presented at Ravinia Festival; Amy Hall Garner (2011), the choreographer of the free touring work for families, Rita Finds Home, co-produced by The Joffrey Ballet and Miami City Ballet; and Stephanie Martinez (2015), a featured choreographer on the Joffrey's winter program, The Times Are Racing.

"Winning Works has always been about propelling artists into the next phase of their professional dance journeys," says Abbott Academy Director Suzanne Lopez. "For this special anniversary, we have selected artists who exemplify the innovative spirit of the Winning Works program. Karley, Roderick, Shota, Alejandro, and Keelan offer fresh perspectives and boundless creativity. Their world premieres, crafted in collaboration with the Grainger Academy of The Joffrey Ballet Conservatory, Trainees, and Joffrey Studio Company, promise to captivate audiences with exceptional artistry in this landmark year.”

"Reflecting on the profound impact of Winning Works, it's remarkable to see how it has shaped the careers of emerging artists globally," shares The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE. "This program has built a reputation for nurturing the next wave of talent, empowering dancers to take charge of their careers—from the rehearsal studio to the spotlight and into leadership roles. Suzanne has curated an impressive lineup this year, featuring artists ready to push boundaries and challenge our students to explore new, creative approaches to dance. The distinctive viewpoints of these choreographers will undoubtedly drive this program forward, solidifying its role as a catalyst for innovation in dance.”

"Our commitment to creating opportunities for artists from diverse backgrounds has truly enriched our institutions and our city," adds Joffrey Ballet President and CEO Greg Cameron. "This milestone achievement is a testament to the invaluable partnership with the Museum of Contemporary Art and the unforgettable moments shared with audiences at the Edlis Neeson Theater. Our shared vision of nurturing the next generation of artists has never been stronger, and we look forward to continuing this vital work together."

ABOUT THE WINNERS

Karley Childress, originally from Memphis, Tennessee, began her dance journey at Dance Dynamics, studying various styles under So You Think You Can Dance finalist Natalie Fotopoulos. In 2014, she expanded her ballet training at Collage Dance Collective with Kevin Thomas. She attended several summer intensives, including CPYB's five-week program in 2015. Childress then trained exclusively with Ballet Memphis, studying under Janet Parke and the Rameys, performing in showcases and the production of Steve McMahon's Romeo and Juliet. She also choreographed four works for the school, including Human First (2018), Hometown Glory (2018), There Will Be Time (2018), and Tweet Tweet, Tick-Tock, AHHH (2019). Childress attended intensives with Sonya Tayeh and Milwaukee Ballet, and in 2020, joined the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, learning diverse techniques and performing various works. Graduating with a BFA in contemporary dance in May 2024, Childress aims to join a professional company and further explore choreography.

Roderick George (Recipient of the Zach Lazar Winning Works Fellowship), born and raised in Houston, Texas, began his dance training at Ben Stevenson's Houston Ballet Academy. He furthered his skills at The Alvin Ailey School, Miami City Ballet, and The LINES Ballet Professional Program while attending the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA). George won bronze at the Youth American Grand Prix in 2005 and was a YoungArts Winner and Presidential Scholar of the Arts in 2003. He has danced with Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet, Basel Ballet, GöteborgsOperans Danskompani, and The Forsythe Company. George has collaborated with choreographers like Marie Chouinard, Jorma Elo, and William Forsythe. He showcased his choreography at Cedar Lake, Ballett Basel, and GöteborgsOperans Danskompani. George founded kNoname Artist in 2015, blending various dance forms to create unique, thought-provoking performances. His company has performed at numerous festivals, including Jacob's Pillow and Fall for Dance. Recently, George received the YoungArts Fellow Winner for 2021-2022, the Mertz Gilmore Dancer Award 2023-2026, the 2024 NPC Creation & Development Fund Award, and the inaugural Fitzpatrick Award from Jacob's Pillow.

Shota Miyoshi, born in Japan, works across jazz, ballet, tap and hip hop. Miyoshi moved to the U.S. when he was 19 years old and received his BFA in dance from SUNY Purchase College in 2022, where he studied ballet and modern techniques, such as Graham and Cunningham-style improvisation and choreography. He received an Adapt-a-Dancer Scholarship from SUNY Purchase College and joined Hubbard Street Dance as a company artist in 2022. He has performed works by Aszure Barton, Lar Lubovitch, Rena Butler, Rennie Harris, Maria Torres, FLOCK, Alice Klock and Florian Lochner, Johan Inger, Darrell Grand Moultrie, and Amy Hall Garner.

Alejandro Perez is a first-generation Mexican American from Los Angeles, California. Beginning training at the age of 12, Perez joined a street dance crew in which he competed and showcased internationally. Perez's passion continued to unfold as he enrolled at Hamilton Performing Arts High School and later received scholarships from the University of California Los Angeles, Jacob's Pillow Ballet Summer Programs, and Alonzo King LINES Ballet Training Program. Perez completed a three-week residency in the world-renowned Orsolina28 in Moncalvo, Italy, dancing under the direction of former Winning Works winner Mike Tyus. Perez has been a performer and a collaborator with Sidra Bell Dance NYC, ISHIDA Dance, Dawsondancesf, ZiRu Dance, Mike Tyus & Co., and several other companies throughout the US. Perez has set works on the LINES Ballet Training Program, Summer Program in San Francisco, Youth American Grand Prix (YAGP), California summer school for the arts, AMDA LA, and Santa Monica College.

Keelan Whitmore, a native of Rockford, Illinois, trained at Rockford Dance Company and Joffrey Ballet School/New School University, NY. He graduated from Interlochen Arts Academy and St. Mary's College L.E.A.P. Program with a BA in Dance Performance, receiving the Dean's Professional Student Award. Whitmore danced with the Kansas City Ballet (2001-2006), Suzanne Farrell Ballet, and performed at the Kennedy Center and Edinburgh International Dance Festival. As a choreographer and educator, his work has been featured by Schauspiel Dortmund, TanzTheater Münster, Kansas City Ballet, and others. He co-founded Quixotic Fusion in 2006 and danced with Alonzo King LINES Ballet (2006-2013) and TanzTheater Münster (2014-2021), receiving the Outstanding Artist Award in 2019. For the 2022-2023 season, Whitmore returned to Theater Münster, and joined BalletX as Rehearsal Director and Community Liaison for the 2023-2024 Season.

Comments