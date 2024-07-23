CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND To Tour In United States And Canada

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step into a world of enchantment this holiday season with the all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, the perfect fusion of circus artistry and beloved holiday melodies. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the magical holiday extravaganza filled with music, marvels and merriment will ignite the festive spirit in all who attend.

New for 2024, a limited number of V.I.P. experience tickets in each market will allow guests to meet the talented cast first-hand and go behind the scenes to learn how the magic happens. Tickets for all markets go on-sale Friday, July 26, 2024 at www.CirqueMusica.com.

Featuring awe-inspiring acrobatics, gravity-defying aerial feats and talented musicians and singers, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland takes audiences on a spectacular journey into a world of music, cirque and wonder. With new costumes, music and storylines, the all-new show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

“For 15 years, our beloved Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland has brought holiday joy to audiences across North America. We are so proud to celebrate our 15th anniversary tour with an all-new show that continues to bring an unforgettable, magical experience,” said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. “We look forward to many more seasons working with our talented team, venues, promoters and partners to help make the holiday spirit come to life for audiences everywhere.”

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy - a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. For more information on ticketing, visit www.CirqueMusica.com.

Comments