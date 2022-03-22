Beth Jucovy's DANCE VISIONS NY Comes to TADA This Weekend

Beth Jucovy's "Morning Afternoon Evening," a holistic artwork encompassing dance, theater and music and background film, brings to life the imagery and ideas expressed in a lyrical and symbolic poem written by the creator's daughter Kyra Jucovy. Part of the Emerging Artists Theatre's New Work Series at the TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street, NYC. The evening will be shared with two other short theatrical presentations, Sunday March 27th, 5 PM.

Covid regulations: Proof of vaccination, I.D., and the wearing of a mask is required.

Director, Choreographer, Imagery: Beth Jucovy

Poet: Kyra Jucovy

Actor: Tzena Nicole

Dancers: Eric Acevedo, Louisa Cathcart, Ligia Gaissionok, Chiemi Ip, Beth Jucovy, Rebekah Mulkey, Olivia Parente, Michelle Tilghman

Imagery Assistant: Anthony Pepitone

Music: Yasunori Mitsuda, Simon Cooper, Bedrich Smetana, Gomer Edwin Evans, Erik Satie, Johannes Brahms, Carl Orff, Jóhann Jóhannssohn, Olafar Arnalds, Laurie Andersson and the Kronos Quartet, Fehmi Aslan/Idalia Kurowska

Technical Director: Daisy Phillips

Depicting a journey following a river from its source in caves all the way to the mouth of the ocean, "Morning Afternoon Evening" illustrates the life cycle of an idea, an individual, a culture, humanity, a universe. Jucovy's artwork, created for 8 dancers and one actor, encompasses timeless and timely themes of destruction leading to creation, darkness to light, endings to beginnings. Particularly relevant at this time, considering the world situation, Jucovy and company encourage audiences to derive personal meaning from this multi-layered work.

Dance Visions NY presents Isadora Duncan repertory as well as contemporary works inspired by the aesthetic. These often-interdisciplinary works incorporate timeless themes as well as perspectives of our current times. Inspired by words, visual art and music, Beth Jucovy's works merge these disciplines with dance, resulting in a holistic experience for audiences. The company continually explores our shared humanity and strives to encourage audiences to engage with the challenges we face in today's world.

Beth Jucovy is founder, artistic director, and choreographer of Dance Visions NY. Her programs have been presented extensively throughout the metropolitan area and beyond. Beth has been an Isadora Duncan dancer throughout her lifetime, including studies with Anna Duncan in childhood.



Tzena Nicole is an international actress who has appeared in film productions in the US, Germany and France as well as many classical and modern stage productions in NYC. She is also a monologist and theatrical burlesque artist. Storytelling, in all its forms, is her life-blood.

Kyra Jucovy, poet, has a BA from Swarthmore in English and Linguistics and an MA in English from Yale, where she studied poetry at the graduate level. She writes poetry as a means of personal expression.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Paul Adams, Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo-shows and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions.

www.dancevisionsny.org

www.emergingartiststheatre.org