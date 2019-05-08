Battery Dance Presents the 38th Annual BATTERY DANCE FESTIVAL

Battery Dance, in association with Battery Park City Authority, announces the 38 Annual Battery Dance Festival with free performances from August 11-16, 2019 from 7 - 9 pm against the backdrop of New York Harbor at Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Park in Battery Park City, culminating in a closing performance on August 17, 2019, from 6pm to 8pm at The Schimmel Center at Pace University. Tickets for the closing performance are $10.00; or $65 including after-reception. For more information, visit http://batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival/. Tickets for August 17 will be available beginning 7/6.

Established by Battery Dance in 1982, the Battery Dance Festival (BDF) is New York City's longest-running free public dance festival. Audiences are traditionally drawn from the large downtown working population, residents, families, tourists, senior citizens and dance fans from the greater NYC metropolitan area. Each year, the Festival attracts a combined audience of over 12,000 people.

The Battery Dance Festival provides a unique opportunity for established and emerging dance companies to present original works of high artistic merit in a free public forum. BDF revels in the panoply of dance that New York City offers, with strong emphasis on the inclusion of diverse dance styles and an international roster of performers. American choreographers such as Robert Battle, Michelle Dorrance and Jacqulyn Buglisi have all presented their works alongside pre-eminent companies from Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and the Caribbean.

This year's featured artists include a curated selection of local dance companies as well as dancers from Austria, Argentina, Ghana, France, India, Lithuania, Netherlands, and Paraguay.

The Battery Dance Festival Lineup for 2019 is as follows:

Ashlé Dawson-Breaking Conformity Productions

Ballet Boy Productions

Battery Dance

B-E - Lithuania

Buglisi Dance Theatre

Emma Evelien Dance - Netherlands

Escuela de Danza IMA - Paraguay

Jon Ole Olstad

Keerati Jinakunwiphat // DIVE

Konverjdans

Laboration Art Company - France

Leah Barsky and Cristian Correa - Argentina

Mari Meade Dance Collective / MMDC

Mathetha Dance

Music from the Sole

SEAD's Bodhi Project - Austria

Socharart Ensemble- Ghana

Vanaver Caravan

Water Street Dance Milwaukee

YYDC

Battery Dance created its outdoor festival in 1982 as part of its engagement with its home community of lower Manhattan where it has been based since its founding in 1976. As one of America's leading cultural ambassadors, Battery Dance connects the world through dance. The Company pursues artistic excellence and social relevance by creating vibrant new works, performing on the world's stages, presenting dance in public spaces, serving the field of dance and teaching people of all ages with special attention to the disadvantaged and areas of conflict. Battery Dance is committed to enhancing the cultural vibrancy of its home community in New York City, extending programming throughout the U.S., and building bridges worldwide through international cultural exchange with programs in 70 countries to date. www.batterydance.org





Related Articles View More Dance Stories