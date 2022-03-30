Bangarra Dance Theatre And American Express Announce New Partnership

Bangarra Dance Theatre has announced a new relationship with American Express, who will join the company as a Major Partner in 2022. The new partnership is based on a shared vision, mutual values, and a mission to ensure that First Nations voices are heard, and the stories and history of Australia's people are shared.

Bangarra is focused on creating and producing works based on 65,000 years of history, culture and knowledge, to create and share unique contemporary dance productions on both a National and International stage.

Bangarra Executive Director, Lissa Twomey said "We are so grateful for our new Major Partnership with American Express, which will allow us to continue sharing our mission of creating experiences that promote awareness and understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures. We look forward to working together to support Communities around the country."

American Express' Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan 2021-2023 strengthens the company's commitment to support the self-determination of First Nations people, protect and promote First Nations heritage, cultures and languages, and to raise the cultural competency of American Express colleagues and the organisation as a whole.

Stephen Pendergast, American Express Vice President, SME Global Commercial Services, and Reconciliation Action Plan Executive Sponsor said: "Reconciliation requires all of us to recognise and acknowledge the histories and cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. In partnership with Bangarra Dance Theatre, we look forward to sharing the beautiful storytelling of Bangarra told through dance and song with our customers, colleagues and communities."

American Express will offer exciting new premium ticketing and VIP experiences at Bangarra productions for American Express customers and provide enriching experiences for their employees to gain a greater understanding of this country's history.