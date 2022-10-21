Ballet Hispánico to Host AMERICA'S CULTURAL TREASURES Reception This Month

a grant making initiative by the Ford Foundation in the wake of the loss of funding and ensuing existential threat experience by nonprofit organizations and arts institutions across the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This initiative is particularly focused on the historically underfunded arts organizations led by and serving communities of color, including Alaska Native Heritage Center, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the Apollo Theater, the Arab American National Museum, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Dance Theater of Harlem, East West Players, El Museo del Barrio, the Japanese American National Museum, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico, the Museum of Chinese in the Americas, the Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, the National Museum of Mexican Art, Penumbra Theatre, Project Row Houses, the Studio Museum in Harlem, Urban Bush Women, and the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience.

America's Cultural Treasures is a two-pronged national and regional initiative by the Ford Foundation to acknowledge and honor the diversity of artistic expression and excellence in America and provide critical funding to organizations that have made a significant impact on America's cultural landscape, despite historically limited resources.

Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latinx/Hispanic cultures through innovative dance productions, transformative dance training, and community engagement. For over 50 years, Ballet Hispánico has been the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy and is now the largest Latinx/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico continues to be a catalyst for cultural unity across its three programs: Company, School of Dance and Community Arts Partnerships. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement efforts, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies underrepresented voices in the field. For over fifty years, Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and oppressed. As it looks to the next fifty years and beyond, Ballet Hispánico seeks to empower, and give agency to, the Latinx experience and those individuals within it. For more information, visit www.ballethispanico.org.