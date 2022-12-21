Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance Announces Pre-Professional Program Auditions for Summer 2023

Registration is now open for auditions for the Summer Intensive (ages 12-23) and ChoreoLaB (ages 18+).

Dec. 21, 2022  
Ballet Hispánico School of Dance Announces Pre-Professional Program Auditions for Summer 2023

Ballet Hispánico, the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures, announces four in-person opportunities to audition for the School of Dance Summer 2023 Pre-Professional Programs. Registration is now open for auditions for the Summer Intensive (ages 12-23) and ChoreoLaB (ages 18+).

"At Ballet Hispánico, we've dedicated more than 50 years of service to making dance education accessible to our communities," said Michelle Manzanales, Director, School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico. "Our mission to provide world class dance training and art making for dancers of all ages is deeply intertwined with our passion for lifting up our students and artists. We take pride in the fact that our mission and art is rooted in cultural representation, authenticity, and expression. More than simply dance education, we work to support the development of overall life skills: the ability to access joy, own and express one's individual voice, tackle decision-making, thrive in teamwork, and truly understand hard work and its rewards."

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is the direct link to the organization's values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latinx culture. The School offers merit and need based scholarships. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/ or email school@ballethispanico.org.

ChoreoLaB (18+)

2-Week Immersive Emerging Artist Workshop | June 20 - June 30, 2023 - Not Including Sunday

ChoreoLaB is a unique, holisitic program which shapes hirable, competitive modern and contemporary dancers who are ready to advance their careers.

Designed for the emerging artist, ChoreoLaB immerses students in a professional dance experience. Program highlights include:

  • Take daily Company class, improvisation, and movement invention.
  • Learn Ballet Hispánico repertory with coaching from the Artistic Team and Company dancers.
  • Work with renowned guest choreographers in the creative process of new work - previous guests include Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Mario Alberto Zambrano, and Omar Roman De Jesus.
  • Benefit from Professional Development through forums including topics of injury prevention, financial literacy & planning, networking, personal branding, and more.
  • Receive supportive feedback and guidance from artistic leaders in the field, including exclusive access to mentorship from the BH Artistic Team.
  • Perform in a culminating showing of BH repertory and new works.

Summer Intensive (Ages 12-23)

Three-Week Pre-Professional Program | July 17-August 4, 2023 | Audition Required

As America's leading Latino dance organization, Ballet Hispánico's unique pre-professional Summer Intensive challenges students to develop their versatility by strengthening their classical technique, Spanish Dance, and contemporary dance styles. With an emphasis on holistic dance training, this summer intensive will develop students' professional skills through specialized forums and a rigorous schedule of diverse class offerings led by a world class roster of teachers and musicians all in a nurturing and supportive environment. Classes include Ballet, Pointe, Classical Variations, Modern, Contemporary, Ballet Hispánico Repertory, Stretch & Conditioning.

Plus

  • Spanish Dance Series featuring world class guest faculty
  • Master Classes in hip-hop, salsa, and more
  • Professional development including seminars on auditioning, opportunities in the field, and injury prevention
  • For more information, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/summer-intensive. To audition, dancers must complete the audition registration process and forms for any of the audition dates below at least 24 hours in advance of the audition.

Auditions for Summer 2023

Auditions for Ballet Hispánico's 2023 Summer Programs will be offered in-person. If you are unable to attend any of the audition dates and would still like to be considered for the 2023 Summer Intensive and/or ChoreoLaB programs, please contact school@ballethispanico.org.

2023 In-Person Auditions (11am-1pm for ages 12-16, 3-5pm for ages 17+)

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023

For more information, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/auditions.



World Premiere Of INVISIBLE CITIES to be Presented by The Great Northern Festival, The Cow Photo
World Premiere Of INVISIBLE CITIES to be Presented by The Great Northern Festival, The Cowles Center, And Northrop
The Great Northern Festival, The Cowles Center, and Northrop will present the world premiere of Ashwini Ramaswamy & Kevork Mourad: Invisible Cities on January 27 & 28, 2023 at 7:30pm, both livestreamed and in-person from the Cowles Center's Goodale Theater.
Photos: Go Inside THE 2022 BESSIE AWARDS Photo
Photos: Go Inside THE 2022 BESSIE AWARDS
2022 NY Dance and Performance Awards, the Bessies, is New York City’s premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field. Porshia A. Derival, Executive Director of H+ | TOTEM Productions, hosted this year’s event, which was held at Chelsea Factory on December 16, 2022. Check out photos from the event here!
2023 ABT Incubator to Feature Live Public Performance at Pace Universitys Schimmel Center Photo
2023 ABT Incubator to Feature Live Public Performance at Pace University's Schimmel Center
In its fifth official installment, ABT Incubator, American Ballet Theatre's in-house choreographic program, is scheduled for January 3-13, 2023. During the two-week workshop, selected choreographers will create new works on ABT dancers. The resulting pieces will be presented on January 13, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. EST at the Schimmel Center at Pace University's New York City campus. This will be the first time ABT Incubator will be presented for live public viewing.
Gibney Announces IMAGINING DIGITAL Spring 2023 Season Photo
Gibney Announces IMAGINING DIGITAL Spring 2023 Season
From January 17 through May 24, Imagining Digital features seven online events, as well as the continuation of Imagining: A Gibney Journal, a bimonthly online publication. Black Diaspora, a virtual, peer support program serving up-and-coming, Black and Afro-Latinx-identified dance and performance artists from various cultural backgrounds and aesthetic traditions, also continues February 11 – June 12 with nine sessions, including co-presentations in the 2023 BlackLight Summit.

More Hot Stories For You


Ailey's City Center Engagement Comes To A Close With HOLIDAY REVELATIONS, Beloved Ailey Classics, And MoreAiley's City Center Engagement Comes To A Close With HOLIDAY REVELATIONS, Beloved Ailey Classics, And More
December 20, 2022

This week Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 2022 holiday season comes to a joyous close with seven final performances featuring the season's riveting premieres, beloved Ailey Classics, and three more chances to see Alvin Ailey's timeless masterpiece Revelations.
Green Space Announces January 2023 Events for TAKE ROOT and FERTILE GROUNDGreen Space Announces January 2023 Events for TAKE ROOT and FERTILE GROUND
December 20, 2022

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this December. Take Root will present an evening of work by Rebecca Lloyd-Jones and Selma Trevino on January 20th and 21st, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists January 22nd.
Coppell Arts Center To Welcome San Jose Taiko This JanuaryCoppell Arts Center To Welcome San Jose Taiko This January
December 20, 2022

Coppell Arts Center will present the world-class Japanese drumming ensemble, San Jose Taiko, for two performances on Saturday, January 28: an interactive, educational matinee at 1 PM and an exhilarating evening performance at 7 PM. Both will take place in the Main Hall at the Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019).
Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca to Perform SEARCHING FOR GOYA at The Center at West ParkSoledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca to Perform SEARCHING FOR GOYA at The Center at West Park
December 20, 2022

Searching for Goya will include several pieces in development from an eventual evening-length work inspired by Goya. Performing at The Center at West Park are dancers Soledad Barrio, Marina Elana, Pablo Fraile, and Antonio Granjero.
World Premiere Of INVISIBLE CITIES to be Presented by The Great Northern Festival, The Cowles Center, And NorthropWorld Premiere Of INVISIBLE CITIES to be Presented by The Great Northern Festival, The Cowles Center, And Northrop
December 20, 2022

The Great Northern Festival, The Cowles Center, and Northrop will present the world premiere of Ashwini Ramaswamy & Kevork Mourad: Invisible Cities on January 27 & 28, 2023 at 7:30pm, both livestreamed and in-person from the Cowles Center's Goodale Theater.
share