Ballet Hispánico School of Dance Announces Pre-Professional Program Auditions for Summer 2023

Ballet Hispánico, the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures, announces four in-person opportunities to audition for the School of Dance Summer 2023 Pre-Professional Programs. Registration is now open for auditions for the Summer Intensive (ages 12-23) and ChoreoLaB (ages 18+).

"At Ballet Hispánico, we've dedicated more than 50 years of service to making dance education accessible to our communities," said Michelle Manzanales, Director, School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico. "Our mission to provide world class dance training and art making for dancers of all ages is deeply intertwined with our passion for lifting up our students and artists. We take pride in the fact that our mission and art is rooted in cultural representation, authenticity, and expression. More than simply dance education, we work to support the development of overall life skills: the ability to access joy, own and express one's individual voice, tackle decision-making, thrive in teamwork, and truly understand hard work and its rewards."

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is the direct link to the organization's values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latinx culture. The School offers merit and need based scholarships. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/ or email school@ballethispanico.org.

ChoreoLaB (18+)

2-Week Immersive Emerging Artist Workshop | June 20 - June 30, 2023 - Not Including Sunday

ChoreoLaB is a unique, holisitic program which shapes hirable, competitive modern and contemporary dancers who are ready to advance their careers.

Designed for the emerging artist, ChoreoLaB immerses students in a professional dance experience. Program highlights include:

Take daily Company class, improvisation, and movement invention.

Learn Ballet Hispánico repertory with coaching from the Artistic Team and Company dancers.

Work with renowned guest choreographers in the creative process of new work - previous guests include Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Mario Alberto Zambrano, and Omar Roman De Jesus.

Benefit from Professional Development through forums including topics of injury prevention, financial literacy & planning, networking, personal branding, and more.

Receive supportive feedback and guidance from artistic leaders in the field, including exclusive access to mentorship from the BH Artistic Team.

Perform in a culminating showing of BH repertory and new works.

Summer Intensive (Ages 12-23)

Three-Week Pre-Professional Program | July 17-August 4, 2023 | Audition Required

As America's leading Latino dance organization, Ballet Hispánico's unique pre-professional Summer Intensive challenges students to develop their versatility by strengthening their classical technique, Spanish Dance, and contemporary dance styles. With an emphasis on holistic dance training, this summer intensive will develop students' professional skills through specialized forums and a rigorous schedule of diverse class offerings led by a world class roster of teachers and musicians all in a nurturing and supportive environment. Classes include Ballet, Pointe, Classical Variations, Modern, Contemporary, Ballet Hispánico Repertory, Stretch & Conditioning.

Plus

Spanish Dance Series featuring world class guest faculty

Master Classes in hip-hop, salsa, and more

Professional development including seminars on auditioning, opportunities in the field, and injury prevention

For more information, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/summer-intensive. To audition, dancers must complete the audition registration process and forms for any of the audition dates below at least 24 hours in advance of the audition.

Auditions for Summer 2023

Auditions for Ballet Hispánico's 2023 Summer Programs will be offered in-person. If you are unable to attend any of the audition dates and would still like to be considered for the 2023 Summer Intensive and/or ChoreoLaB programs, please contact school@ballethispanico.org.

2023 In-Person Auditions (11am-1pm for ages 12-16, 3-5pm for ages 17+)

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023

For more information, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/auditions.