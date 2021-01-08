Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Offers Virtual Adult Flamenco Classes

Ballet Hispánico is kicking off the new year with virtual drop-in flamenco classes for dancers ages 18 and up, every Saturday from January 16 - February 13, 2pm-3pm ET. Get in gear with your resolutions in 2021 by spending time in Ballet Hispánico's virtual dance studio. Flamenco lessons will help you get in shape, brush up on your dance moves and meet new friends, online!

Join JoDe Romano "La Chispa," who will transport you to Spain over Zoom with castanet and movement technique, arms, muñecas, fan, palmas, inspirational music, and more Flamenco fun without leaving your homes. Come join Ballet Hispánico in their journey to Spain expressing this soulful art form. ¡OLÉ! Tuition is $90 and students are required to sign up for all five classes to participate. Register by Thursday, January 14 at 11:59pm ET at bit.ly/bh_adultflamenco. Students with class cards may use the remaining classes as a five-class package.

"We continue to survive, because we continue to create," said Eduardo Vilaro, artistic director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico.

"COVID-19 may be keeping us home right now, but it does not stop our desire to be creative and connect. I am excited to be able to offer our winter courses online, ensuring that our students, of all ages, stay connected, dancing, and learning," said Michelle Manzanales, Director of the School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico.

Ballet Hispánico remains committed to continue closely monitoring developments of COVID-19 along with the safety and health regulations mandated and suggested by our local, state, and national government. Plans are in the works and will continue to evolve as more information becomes available. To ensure that students can have a fulfilling virtual learning experience, Ballet Hispánico extended its teaching practices, offered training to its teachers and staff, and put these practices into action over the summer and fall. Through feedback from its students, faculty, staff, and other colleagues in the field, Ballet Hispánico feels prepared and confident for more virtual learning as needed during the 2020-2021 School Year.

About Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico is the nation's renowned Latino dance organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative dance performances, transformative dance training, and enduring community engagement experiences. Founded in 1970 by National Medal of Arts recipient, Tina Ramírez, the organization emerged during the post-civil rights movement on New York's Upper West Side, providing a safe haven for primarily Black and Brown Latinx youth seeking artistic sanctuary during New York City's plight in the 1970s. The need for place, both culturally and artistically, led families to find Ballet Hispánico. The focus on dance as a means to develop working artists, combined with the training, authenticity of voice, and power of representation, fueled the organization's roots and trajectory. With its strong emphasis on dance, achievement, and public presence, the organization has flourished in its three main programs: its Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships. The organization serves as a platform for historically omitted and overlooked artists providing them with increased capacity, voice, and affirmation. Over the past five decades, by leading with Latinx culture at the forefront of performance, education, and advocacy, Ballet Hispánico's mission is a catalyst of change and possibility for communities throughout our nation.