Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Is Offering Drop-In Classes

Ballet Hispanico has announce 2020 Adult Drop-in Classes, available every week and open to all levels. Classes begin Monday, January 6, 2020 and include Ballet, Flamenco, Hip-Hop, Salsa, Tap, and Yoga. Must be 18 and up to register, children are NOT permitted to these classes. See class descriptions for recommended attire. For more information and a detailed schedule please visit: https://www.ballethispanico.org/classes/drop-in?org=1573&lvl=100&ite=538&lea=7013&ctr=0&par=1&trk=a1Gf4000006vny3EAA

Questions?/¿Preguntas? E-mail school@ballethispanico.org

*AARP members receive 20% off Drop-In Classes through 12/18/2019. Use discount code provided by AARP in Mindbody checkout.

CLASS SCHEDULE

Tap - Mondays 7:00-8:00pm

Ballet - Tuesdays 7:15-8:15pm

Salsa - Wednesdays 7:30-8:30pm

Yoga - Thursdays 6:30-7:30pm

Flamenco - Saturdays 4:30-5:30pm

CLASS DESCRIPTIONS

Ballet

Develop a holistic understanding of the ballet curriculum and technical skills in a disciplined yet nurturing environment. The program emphasizes clarity of lines, execution and precision, dynamic movement, musicality, and artistic expression. Recommended attire: form fitting athletic wear or dance wear and ballet shoes

Flamenco

This class serves as an introduction to the art form of flamenco, covering basic technique. Work on rhythm exercises and full body coordination to engage the entire body through hand, arm and footwork exercises. Recommended attire: Ladies - black leotard, flamenco skirt, flamenco shoes, and castanets; Men - black t-shirt, black dance pants, flamenco shoes, and castanets

Hip-Hop

Learn the foundations of hip-hop (grooves, breaking basics, toprock, uprocking, party dancing, etc), history/culture, and how to express yourself freely on the dance floor. Get your groove on while getting an enriched cardio workout. Recommended attire: athletic wear and sneakers

Salsa

Learn the fundamentals to the rhythmic movement, partnering, and turn sequences that make up the popular New York On2 salsa style. This class walks you through the basics of the form before building on styling techniques that will improve your prowess on the dance floor. Recommended attire: athletic or dance wear and ballroom shoes, heels, character shoes, or jazz shoes

Tap

Both classic tap repertory and more modern rhythms and footwork trends are covered in this tap class. Musical structure, sound quality and rhythmic precision with an emphasis on jazz musicality will be presented. Body use will be explored through placement, muscular use and performance qualities. Recommended attire: athletic wear and tap shoes

Yoga

A practice based on the traditions of yoga, this class will explore breathing, strengthening, alignment and restorative poses with personal attention and modification. Recommended attire: comfortable athletic wear

Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, has been bringing individuals and communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance for nearly 50 years. Whether dancing on stage, in school, or in the street, Ballet Hispánico creates a space where few institutions are breaking ground. The organization's founder, National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez, sought to give voice to the Hispanic experience and break through stereotypes. Today, Ballet Hispánico is led by Eduardo Vilaro, an acclaimed choreographer and former member of the Company, whose vision of social equity, cultural identity and quality arts education for all drives its programs. Ballet Hispánico, a role model in and for the Latino community, is inspiring creativity and social awareness in our neighborhoods and across the country by providing access to arts education.





