Ballet Hispánico Presents NUBE BLANCO Watch Party

Ballet Hispánico kicked off 2021 with a glimpse into the company's past. The 50th Anniversary Celebration continues with a series of entertaining archival repertory pieces, inviting audiences to look back at vibrant performances celebrating women in dance with the Ballet Hispánico Watch Party Series.

To mark Women's History Month, and in recognition of the company's pioneering founder Tina Ramirez, March Watch Parties will highlight the significant contributions of women choreographers throughout the field of dance and, specifically, within Ballet Hispánico's 50-year history. Enjoy a Company performance of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Nube Blanco from the comfort of your own home, followed by a live Q&A session with Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director and special guests. All Watch Parties are available on Streamyard, at ballethispanico.org, and on YouTube and Facebook.

March 10, 2021 at 6:30pm

Nube Blanco ("White Cloud") is inspired by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's childhood memories of beautiful songs of Maria Dolores Pradera. Additional pieces include Locked up Laura (2009) and Mad'Moiselle (2014). The evening will feature a panel of special guests.

"A smart ensemble work... Nube Blanco brilliantly subjects the elements of flamenco dance to playful scrutiny and injections from contemporary dance and choreographic relatives." - Backstage

Choreography by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa; Music by Maria Dolores Pradera; Costume Design by Diana Ruettiger; Lighting Design by Josh Preston.

#BUnidos

#BUnidos began as a daily video series to combat the loss of performances and community programming due to COVID-19. As social distancing continues, we continue to provide content through our social media platforms as a way to instill a sense of community within our BH familia and offer ways to explore dance and Latino cultures online. #BUnidos!

"As a community of dancers, artists, and human beings, we are all in this together. We will persevere through this challenging time, and we hope that this programming provides a coping outlet, for you, for our followers and the community overall," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "Now more than ever, it is important to band together in support of the arts. The personal and professional challenges that we have already endured and will continue to face over the next few weeks or months are significant. What we can take from this time of cancellations, uncertainty and social distancing is a chance to use our creativity to connect with the community on a new level. Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing. Ballet Hispánico was founded upon and has always believed in the importance of reaching and servicing our community through dance and culture. As this pandemic occurs during our 50th Anniversary, it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come, get back to our roots by reaching out to community near and far, and look forward to what is ahead."