Ballet Hispánico Presents DIALOGOS: COLORISM: THE AFRO-LATINA IDENTITY

Ballet Hispánico presents Diálogos: Colorism: The Afro-Latina Identity, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 6:30pm ET at www.facebook.com/ballethispanico.

Diálogos is Ballet Hispánico's conversation series that explores the interconnections of the arts, social justice, and Latino cultures. Ballet Hispánico is providing a platform for Dancers to have a candid peer to peer conversation on Colorism: The Afro-Latina Identity. The evening's panel featuring influential Aftro-Latina dancers from Alvin Ailey, Dance Theatre of Harlem and Ballet Hispánico. The discussion, the first in the series Dancers Conversations, unpack and unleash what identity and colorism means to them, the challenges they have faced, available resources, and ways to educate others. Dancers coming together with a purpose.

This installation of Diálogos will be moderated by Ballet Hispánico Company dancer,

Lenai Wilkerson, who will be joined by a panel of fellow professional dancers to discuss colorism in the field of dance. Panelists include Linda Celeste Sims, Dancer, Teacher, Ballet Hispánico Alumni; Ingrid Silva, Dancer, Dance Theatre of Harlem; Belén Indhira Pereyra, Dancer, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; and Gabrielle Sprauve, Dancer, Ballet Hispánico.To RSVP for the free event, register at www.eventbrite.com/e/dialogos-colorism-the-afro-latina-identity-tickets-117391720797.

A recording of Diálogos: Colorism: The Afro Latina Identitywill also be posted to the Ballet Hispánico YouTube channel and website within 24 hours of the livestream on Facebook.

For more information, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/community/the-arnhold-center/dialogos.

