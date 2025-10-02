Ballet Hispánico New York Reveals 2025/26 Tour Schedule

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Hispánico, the nation’s renowned Latino/e dance organization and a Ford Foundation–recognized American Cultural Treasure, has announced its 2025/26 Touring Season.

Over the coming year, the internationally acclaimed company will bring its signature artistry and vitality to stages across the United States, performing Eduardo Vilaro’s evening-length CARMEN.maquia as well as a mixed repertory program of iconic works that showcase the company’s passion, power, and joy.

The tour will launch in Amherst, MA on October 2, 2025, and travel through Colorado, Utah, Wisconsin, Texas, New York, Arizona, Washington, and California before returning home to New York City. The season will conclude with the company’s highly anticipated annual engagement at New York City Center, April 23–26, 2026.

2025/26 Touring Schedule

Amherst, MA – October 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. | Tickets $20–$75

Fort Collins, CO – October 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. | Tickets $29–$59

Boulder, CO – October 9, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets $28–$107

Denver, CO – October 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. | Tickets $33–$79

Salt Lake City, UT – October 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets $13–$57

Whitewater, WI – October 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. | Tickets $37+

Houston, TX – January 17, 2026 at 7 p.m. | Tickets $44.85–$113.85

Brookville, NY – January 23, 2026 at 7 p.m. | Tickets $39–$101

Scottsdale, AZ – January 31, 2026 at 7 p.m. | Tickets $42–$87

Spokane, WA – March 22, 2026 at 7 p.m. | Tickets $25–$48

Northridge, CA – March 28, 2026 at 7 p.m. | Tickets $46–$94

New York City Center – April 23–26, 2026 | Tickets $45+ ($25+ En Familia Matinee)

Ballet Hispánico at New York City Center: MUJERES: Women in Motion

For its New York season, Ballet Hispánico will honor Latina women shaping the future of contemporary dance with MUJERES: Women in Motion. The program will feature new works by Cassi Abranches (Brazil), Marianela Boán (Cuba/Spain), and Stephanie Martinez (U.S.), exploring themes from Antigone’s defiance to the pulse of contemporary Brazil. Tickets start at $45 ($25 for the En Familia Matinee) and are available at nycitycenter.org/ballethispanico.

About Ballet Hispánico

Founded over five decades ago, Ballet Hispánico is the nation’s leading Hispanic/Latine dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the U.S. The company has commissioned more than 100 original works, performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, and inspired generations through its performances, education, and community engagement. Recognized as one of America’s Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, Ballet Hispánico continues to redefine what it means to be an American dance company.