Ballet Hispánico Is Young Dancemakers Company's Guest Repertoire Artist For the 2021 Season

All performances are FREE and open to the public. 

Jul. 24, 2021  

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures, partners with Young Dancemakers Company, a unique, tuition-free summer dance ensemble of NYC teens in a series of FREE in-person dance concerts through July 31, 2021 at various New York borough locations.

Each one-hour concert will be followed by lively dance-making with the audience, led by YDC, plus post-concert Q&A.

Friday, July 23 @ 6PM
Culture Lab LIC
5-25 46th Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101

Tuesday, July 27 @ 1PM
Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance
2474 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461

Wednesday July 28 @ 2:30PM DANCE THE ART
@ 3PM STAGE PERFORMANCE
Socrates Sculpture Park
32-01 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City, NY 11106

Saturday July 31 @ 4PM
Livestream Finale Concert by CultureHub

Young Dancemakers Company - a performing ensemble of NYC teens - will perform a free concert of their unique, original choreography based on meaningful personal and social themes. The group dances to both live and recorded music, made in collaboration with professional composers. They will perform their latest works and an excerpt of Ann Reinking's Ritmo y Ruido being set by Ballet Hispánico artists, including Natalia Alonso, who was part of the Company in 2001 continuing the tradition of dance being passed from one generation to the next.

Current company dancers Antonio Cangiano and Omar Rivera along with former company dancer Natalia Alonso comprise the team preparing the Young Dancemakers Company for the performances, setting the piece, and guiding them once on tour. The young company will also participate in the 2021 Guest Repertory Project, which provides coaching and performance advice from experts in the field, including Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro.


