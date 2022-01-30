Arts On Site Set to Present APAP ALL WOMEN CHOREOGRAPHER APAP SHOWCASE SERIES

Arts On Site (AOS) announced their February performances. They are featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. They will present an All Women Choreographers APAP Showcase Series, which will take place on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8:30pm and Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 8:30pm. The showcase will star Amber Sloan, Annie Rigney, Dual Rivet, Demi Remick, and Kayla Farrish, Dual Rivet/ Chelsea Ainsworth, and Jessica Smith. From February 10-19, The GoodBad Theater will present Fool for Love; Dual Rivet, a film premiere from February 24-26; and John Fisher will have two shows on February 27. Tickets for these events are $30 and can be purchased online by clicking here.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts On Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:

Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time

Hand hygiene stations provided on site

Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated

Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols

Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan

Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door

All visitors are required to:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)

Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)

Complete safety waiver

Wear appropriate face covering

Sanitize hands upon arrival

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born. For more information, visit artsonsite.org.