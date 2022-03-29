Arts On Site Presents Project TAG in A CALL FOR PRAYER

Arts On Site announces a work in process performance by Project TAG, "A Call For Prayer", Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online athttps://artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r-performances/.

Project-TAG was created with the artistic mission to inspire discourse through dance of 'how to commune' within a world that is designed for conflict, complexity and chaos. We all have a point of anger. Rather than letting out those emotions on others we need to explore it. Learn from it. Adapt from it. Make friends with our anger and have it as an ally rather than an enemy. For more information, visit @projecttagnyc.

About Founder & Artistic Director, Hussein Smko

Born in the Kurdish region of Iraq, now based in NYC, Hussein Smko is a dancer, choreographer and filmmaker. He has been dancing for 16 years and choreographing dance pieces that have been in major festivals as well as written about and published in the New York Times, Dance Magazine, Dance Enthusiast, and Wall Street Journal to name a few.

Having lived through four wars, Hussein learned his first Hip Hop move from an American soldier in 2003. As he has found dance through pain stricken events he wishes to share those stories, along with the stories of his company, through artistic movement as a means of release and reflection.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes newly-installed new black curtains, professional lighting, a marley floor, and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts On Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:

Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time

Hand hygiene stations provided on site

Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated

Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols

Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan

Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door

All visitors are required to:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)

Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)

Complete safety waiver

Wear appropriate face covering

Sanitize hands upon arrival

Visitors are not allowed entry if they answer "yes" to any of the following questions:

Have you had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days?

Have you had a positive COVID-19 test in the past 14 days?

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case in the past 14 days?

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born. For more information, visit artsonsite.org.